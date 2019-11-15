Cody Rhodes reveals his future following AEW Full Gear loss in an official statement

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 15 Nov 2019, 14:01 IST SHARE

No pointing fingers

One of the most memorable matches at AEW Full Gear, Cody Rhodes lost his match when MJF threw in the towel, and as a result, forfeited the match, awarding the match to Chris Jericho. MJF turned heel as well when he kicked Cody Rhodes below the belt.

Cody did tussle with both MJF and Jericho on AEW Dynamite but was almost choked out by a debuting Wardlow.

Now, Cody Rhodes has put out an official statement on his Instagram stating that while this is the biggest loss of his professional wrestling career and he can't accept it, but he has to move forward and find some vindication along the way. He also took time to thank Dr. Sampson for treating his injury. The full statement reads as follows:

What's next?

Cody has gone all the way to put out an official statement to provide some realism to the situation. He did say that if he lost to Chris Jericho, he would not compete for the AEW Championship again.

The statement also provides the building blocks for his feud with MJF. Though the MJF turn was expected, it's important to point out that the TNT audience needs to see this play out over time. It's a PPV level match and AEW Dynamite will showcase the feud over the coming weeks.