Cody Rhodes reveals his future following AEW Full Gear loss in an official statement 

Karan Bedi
ANALYST
News
15 Nov 2019, 14:01 IST

No pointing fingers
No pointing fingers

One of the most memorable matches at AEW Full Gear, Cody Rhodes lost his match when MJF threw in the towel, and as a result, forfeited the match, awarding the match to Chris Jericho. MJF turned heel as well when he kicked Cody Rhodes below the belt.

Cody did tussle with both MJF and Jericho on AEW Dynamite but was almost choked out by a debuting Wardlow.

Now, Cody Rhodes has put out an official statement on his Instagram stating that while this is the biggest loss of his professional wrestling career and he can't accept it, but he has to move forward and find some vindication along the way. He also took time to thank Dr. Sampson for treating his injury. The full statement reads as follows:

View this post on Instagram

Lovely snap my Wife got of Pharaoh and I days removed from the biggest loss of my professional career. Nothing positive will come from whining/pointing fingers. I’d like to thank everybody who attended Full Gear & Dynamite this last week, from Baltimore to Nashville...some of the loudest and loveliest fans ever. Both cities did it “AEW style” by not just making it about a single event, but instead turning multiple days into a party and destination. I’d like to thank Tony Khan and my fellow EVPs. As well as Keith Mitchell, Tim Walbert, Rafael, Sandra, Janet, Stella, Chris H, Jeff J, QT Marshall, Jim Ross/Excalibur, Steve Yu & Dylan at Comeback Studios, and the long list of invaluable soldiers who were able to bring together such a first-rate production. I’d also like to extend my gratitude to the Baltimore Commission and Dr Michael Sampson for treating my cut and allowing the World Title match to proceed for the fans in attendance. The end result is not something I can accept, it was my call/choice to make and nobody else’s. I can’t change it, but I can move forward and hopefully find some vindication. Need to heal, train, and most importantly DO THE WORK. Lesson here: always trust your dog. @allelitewrestling @aewontnt

A post shared by Cody Rhodes (@americannightmarecody) on

What's next?

Cody has gone all the way to put out an official statement to provide some realism to the situation. He did say that if he lost to Chris Jericho, he would not compete for the AEW Championship again.

The statement also provides the building blocks for his feud with MJF. Though the MJF turn was expected, it's important to point out that the TNT audience needs to see this play out over time. It's a PPV level match and AEW Dynamite will showcase the feud over the coming weeks.

