Cody Rhodes reveals when his brother actually signed with AEW

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 09 Dec 2019, 08:59 IST SHARE

Rhodes' Family Legacy

Cody Rhodes sat down with The Dallas Morning News to discuss AEW Dynamite's upcoming show in North Texas. They discussed his AEW Championship plans, his views on WWE Live events, as well as working with his brother Dustin. He also revealed that there were no plans for them to work together and that Dustin wanted to come on board full time after Double or Nothing.

Rhodes enjoys working with his brother and says that he works with both the men and the women of AEW. He said,

"He’s special. This experience with each other – we weren’t planning on working together. After Double or Nothing he wanted to come on full time, and it’s really special to be working with my brother. He runs a class – which he set up himself – for the women’s division, and he works with a few of the men, as well. ... He just dove right in to the coach side of this. And I can say now, he’s one of the people I could not do this without. You ask how this was all possible, you’ve got to be flanked by people like Dustin Rhodes.

“I think it’s fate that we ended up working together like this. He has some real respect for me, and I have an unlimited respect for my brother, an endless amount. So, it’s almost emotional every week to see what he’s able to bring to the table, and I’m glad he can be here with us and I’m glad he’s doing so well.”

Recently, Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy also spoke with Dustin Rhodes and he opened up about his role on working with the AEW female talent.

"I look forward to going to work every single week because I coach the girls, me and Brandi [Rhodes], and Kia [Awesome Kong] and Kenny Omega. I hold this training session every Wednesday with the girls, I'm a backstage producer and coaching for promos, teaching these kids how to talk on camera, and to get them comfortable with a camera in their face - because some of them have never had the television experience so it's a learning experience for them and also I had to have a little patience with them because this is their first time doing it - and I love to teach so I consider AEW and these kids, they are kind of my kids, man. I love them."

With both Rhodes brothers helping shape AEW, it seems their family legacy is still very much intact.