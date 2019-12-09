Cody Rhodes reveals which wrestler is the most special on AEW Roster

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 09 Dec 2019, 00:30 IST SHARE

Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes sat down with The Dallas Morning News to promote AEW Dynamite coming to Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas on December 11, 2019. Cody spoke about his father, working with his brother Dustin Rhodes as well as his thoughts on the AEW Roster.

Cody said that there were several talented people on the AEW Roster that included names like Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus and MJF. But he believed that Rey Fenix is a very special talent and AEW is glad to have him. He said,

"I would say everyone who you see weekly because it’s like a list, basically, a short list of people like Luchasaurus, like Kris Statlander, Shida, Riho, Nyla, people like Jungle Boy – even people like MJF. I mean, you can look at their faces and see the youth in their faces. But it’s very easy to kind of see it in their performance, there is something incredibly special and they’re going to grow up in front of you. And I would be remiss if I didn’t mention who I think is probably the best wrestler that you don’t know about, and that being Rey Fenix. Rey Fenix is something very, very special and I’m glad we have him.” (H/T CagesideSeats)

It would seem that most wrestling fans would agree with Cody. Fenix is an unbelievable talent and there are things that he does in the ring that few people would even dare try.