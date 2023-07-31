Cody Rhodes was right; Brock Lesnar IS Mr. WWE SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar is set to take on Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2023. It will be the tie-breaking match in their epic trilogy, likely settling the red-hot hostilities between them once and for all. The latest chapter in the build to their clash saw the American Nightmare label The Beast Incarnate as arguably "Mr SummerSlam", before promising to defeat the latter decisively in Detroit.

Lesnar definitely has one of the most impressive resumés at The Biggest Party of the Summer, but is he the greatest performer in the event's history? There's no conclusive way to determine this, and fans are bound to perpetually debate whether the title belongs to The Conqueror or the likes of Roman Reigns and Bret Hart instead.

In that spirit, let's look at four reasons why Brock Lesnar might indeed be "Mr WWE SummerSlam."

#4 Brock Lesnar has been part of some of the most iconic WWE SummerSlam buildup moments of all time

Think back to the most celebrated SummerSlam feuds ever. The likes of Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Brie Bella and more have all had a few unforgettable feuds heading into The Biggest Party of the Summer. Who can claim to have had more iconic buildup moments to WWE's second-biggest show of the year than Brock Lesnar?

From legendary brawls with The Rock, The Undertaker and more, to F5ing a shark in the SummerSlam 2003 commercial and breaking Shawn Michaels' arm, The Beast has served up many incredible SummerSlam buildup moments. Fast forward to 2023 and he, true to form, has one of the best feuds going into the event.

Many stars have shone at the iconic event, but The Conqueror has arguably stamped his name on it more than anyone.

#3 Brock Lesnar has a nearly unmatchable catalog of iconic matches at WWE SummerSlam

While Brock Lesnar has often been accused of delivering short and formulaic performances, he always seems to bring his A-Game to WWE SummerSlam. A quick look through his matches against The Rock in 2002 all the way to Roman Reigns in 2022, reveals arguably the most varied catalog of any superstar in the event's history.

Who can forget the technical masterclass he put on with Kurt Angle in 2003? The hard-hitting brawling clinics with Triple H in 2012 and The Undertaker in 2015? The instant classic with CM Punk in 2013? The chaotic four-way in 2017 and Last man standing match in 2022? And, of course, the utter decimation of John Cena in 2014? Who, in SummerSlam history can match that resumé?

We can't wait to see what Lesnar and Cody Rhodes cook up at SummerSlam 2023!

#2 Brock Lesnar has arguably the most impressive victim list in SummerSlam history

The Beast has decimated some of the very best at The Biggest Party of the Summer

John Cena. The Rock. Triple H. Roman Reigns. CM Punk. Samoa Joe. Braun Strowman. With 51 WWE World Championships between them, Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam victim list is arguably unmatched in star power by any other superstar's over the event's 35-year history.

The Beast has beaten the very best at The Biggest Party of the Summer, making himself a cornerstone of the event's legacy over the past 20 years. His run from 2012 to 2019 was especially impressive, facing a slew of future Hall of Famers and often coming out on top. In the process, Lesnar arguably established himself as the most dominant force in SummerSlam history.

#1 Brock Lesnar has been unselfish in putting other stars over at SummerSlam

The Undertaker. Roman Reigns. Kurt Angle. Seth Rollins. They are the elite group of superstars who hold a SummerSlam victory over Brock Lesnar. The Beast may arguably be the most dominant star in the event's history, but he's not shy to lay down for others to help elevate them.

Reigns and Rollins' victories over The Beast in 2018 and 2019, respectively, were integral to their rise to top star status in the company, while The Phenom's hard-fought 2015 win helped restore his aura after The Streak was broken. Reigns' 2022 win arguably cemented him as WWE's top draw, and acted as the true passing of the torch from Lesnar.

Could Cody Rhodes receive a similar boost if he wins at SummerSlam 2023? If properly executed, it's very likely. That's how powerful Lesnar's SummerSlam track record is.

Honorable mention: Longevity

Brock Lesnar's first SummerSlam was againt The Rock in 2002, making him the youngest WWE Champion of all time in the main event. Twenty-one years later, he will compete against Cody Rhodes in one of the biggest matches on the card. Who else can say they have had that much longevity at the event on the highest level?