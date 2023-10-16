Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns to face each other before WWE Crown Jewel? Explaining how it's possible 

WWE SmackDown on Friday featured the return of Roman Reigns. It didn't take particularly long for the world champion to end up on the bad side of several stars, some of whom he's battled in the past, while another is a brand new rival.

He is seemingly set to defend his coveted Undisputed Universal Championship against LA Knight at Crown Jewel. The Megastar was quick to verbally joust with The Tribal Chief, even earning John Cena's endorsement in the process. Roman also came face to face with his cousin Jey and, notably, Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare and The Head Of The Table had an epic feud earlier this year, and many believe their story isn't over. Some hope for a grand conclusion at WrestleMania 40, but they may still face off before then. In fact, the two may end up clashing before Crown Jewel, albeit not in a title match.

Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa are clearly eyeing the tag team titles, and LA Knight hopes to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The best solution may be for everybody to end up in one massive SmackDown main event.

The Bloodline's Roman, Jimmy, and Solo could square off against Knight, Rhodes, and Jey Uso in a six-man tag team match. This will allow for all of the various feuds to mix without having to worry about a title change. It could also plant more seeds for the future.

Cody Rhodes has a big match on WWE RAW

Before Cody Rhodes can worry about potentially finishing his story with Roman Reigns, he has a major bout on Monday Night RAW. This week's show will be the season premiere for the red brand, and they're kicking things off with a handful of title bouts.

One of the aforementioned title matches will see Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defend the coveted Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The pair will fight the former champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor in a rematch from Fastlane in Indianapolis.

Beyond that, another title match will see Gunther defend the Intercontinental Championship against Bronson Reed. Big Bronson earned the title shot after defeating Chad Gable and Ricochet in a Triple Threat Match.

Two other matches are confirmed for RAW. Rhea Ripley will battle Shayna Baszler in a non-title match. Additionally, Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura will clash in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. It remains to be seen what else WWE RAW will have in store for fans.