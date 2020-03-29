Cody Rhodes says he's not interested in wrestling former WWE Superstar right now

Cody says that the wrestler has to rise up the ranks in AEW first.

He also said that he's not interested in social media angles.

Cody is not interested (Pic Source: AEW)

AEW are taking precautions because of the Coronavirus outbreak by not allowing live crowds at their shows. The show is still moving ahead with its intended storylines as best possible. It's true that while the Blood & Guts match was postponed, AEW has tried to keep things moving on Dynamite. Moreover, the in-ring debut of Lance Archer is still slated to take place.

On Twitter, Lance Archer said that no one in AEW, including Cody Rhodes, was ready for what's coming. Cody, for his part, seemed to imply that his facing Archer doesn't make sense at this time. Furthermore, considering that AEW has a ranking system in place, Lance will have to go through some, if not several, wrestlers to get Cody.

I appreciate Lance & his skillset. AEW is glad to have him. I’m not interested in social media angles though. He will debut this week, but not against me. He has zero record with AEW, me wrestling him does a disservice to others climbing into the Top-5. Maybe down the road. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 28, 2020

Interestingly, AEW wants this feud to simmer for a while. With Covid-19 not going away anytime soon, it does make sense in the long term. Given the current scenario, having this match in front of packed crowds would be the way to go.

To give an idea where Cody Rhodes sits in the AEW Rankings, he is placed third behind MJF and Chris Jericho.

Official #AEW Men's rankings as of Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/YxJ33sAU8x — Parody of @AEWrestling. (@PseudoAEW) March 25, 2020

With Jake The Snake Roberts as Archer's manager, it should be interesting to see how things develop over time.