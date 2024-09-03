Cody Rhodes to send a message to Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the chances

Cody Rhodes has made quite the mark since becoming Undisputed WWE Champion. Having gone through five title defenses so far, he has come out on top every time, with the latest being against his good friend Kevin Owens. With The Prizefighter now behind him, he must move on to his next challenge. But, before he does that, he might send Roman Reigns a message on SmackDown.

Many will remember that Roman Reigns made his exciting return to WWE at SummerSlam. But, in the process, he interrupted the championship match between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa. Some may even say that his actions on the night helped The American Nightmare defeat the new Tribal Chief of The Bloodline. And, this might be the very topic Rhodes wishes to address Reigns about.

Given the current climate over on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa looks primed to challenge Cody Rhodes once again. Having sent the Original Tribal Chief packing, at least temporarily, there is nothing standing between him and Rhodes. But, The American Nightmare may want to prove a point this time around, and that is that he can beat The Street Champion without Reigns' interference. With that in mind, he might request Roman to stay away from his potential match with Solo.

Whether Reigns will pay head to these words, no one knows. Then again, this is just speculation and there is no telling if Rhodes will even deliver such a message on SmackDown. We will just have to wait and see.

WWE may be planning a Cody Rhodes versus The Rock match for WrestleMania 41

Although Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, his story with The Bloodline is far from over. Right now, he is dealing with the nuisance that is Solo Sikoa, but even if he vanquishes the new Tribal Chief, there are still problems he must address. And, one of these problems may present itself at WrestleMania 41.

While many will be expecting to see a third clash between The American Nightmare and the OTC, Roman Reigns, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports otherwise. Yes, Reigns will want a chance to get the Undisputed WWE Championship back, but WWE might be planning to have The Rock face Rhodes in Las Vegas.

As things stand, this is just a report, there really is no telling what WWE has in store. That said, The Final Boss will be a tough challenger for The American Nightmare.

