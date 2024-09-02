WWE has allegedly identified WrestleMania 41 opponent for Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has been in the main event of WrestleMania since his return to WWE a few years ago. He is undoubtedly the face of the Renaissance Era, and the company seems to have huge plans for him at the Show of Shows next year.

The American Nightmare main evented both nights of WrestleMania this year. On the first night, he teamed up with Seth Rollins in a losing effort against The Rock and Roman Reigns. On the second night, he defeated The Tribal Chief to win his first Undisputed WWE Championship.

Expand Tweet

Trending

On the episode of WWE RAW after WrestleMania, while the new WWE Champion celebrated his victory, the People's Champion made his way to the ring. Before temporarily signing off from WWE, The Rock promised Rhodes that he would be back for the title soon. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE's plan for Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 is to have him go up against The Rock.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Cody Rhodes shares his thoughts on his original WrestleMania XL plans

Cody Rhodes won the 30-man Royal Rumble match in January this year to challenge for a title of his choosing at WrestleMania XL. However, The Rock's surprising return to WWE proved to be a minor roadblock.

On an episode of SmackDown after WrestleMania, Rhodes let the WWE Universe know that The Rock would be the one stepping up to Roman Reigns at the Show of Shows instead of him. The announcement didn't sit well with the fans, and they forced WWE to change the main event of the premium live event.

The WWE Universe was visibly upset, and the only way to make it happy was by getting Rhodes his moment at The Grandest Stage of Them All. In a recent interview, the current WWE Champion discussed that the original plans for the show may have left the fans very angry.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback