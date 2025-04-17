Cody Rhodes to shock the world at WrestleMania 41 with ultimate twist featuring The Rock? Possibility explored

Cody Rhodes is gearing up to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania 41. The Rock is rumored to return at The Show of Shows to accompany The Leader of Cenation since the latter has sold his soul to The Final Boss!
The American Nightmare needs to bring more than his A-game to the ring at The Show of Shows. He will be going up against two of the biggest forces in WWE at the moment, and the match is expected to turn violent at some point. Regardless of whether he retains or loses, The Final Boss has already put a target on his back. To ensure his longevity in the wrestling juggernaut, Rhodes might decide to align with The Rock at WrestleMania 41 itself!
Either the Undisputed WWE Champion can forfeit the match, or John Cena beats him black & blue, following which Rhodes can decide to join forces with The Brahma Bull and The Champ. In fact, he will be the third man The Final Boss was hinting towards with the countdown, and that will be the ultimate twist to make WrestleMania 41 even bigger than last year's show!
Furthermore, Cody Rhodes has already revealed that he loves what The Rock and John Cena have done in Hollywood and would like to pursue that path after his pro wrestling career is over. Joining forces with the Hollywood stars at WrestleMania 41 will connect well with his desire to join Tinseltown next!
Cody Rhodes gives his input on The Rock's probable absence from WrestleMania 41
Prior to The Rock's return, rumors about him not being able to attend WrestleMania 41 were afloat. In fact, speculations are that WWE created the John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes angle because The Final Boss will not be able to attend the premium live event.
While there is still no clarity about whether The Rock will actually attend WrestleMania 41 or not, The American Nightmare revealed that Dwayne Johnson, as a member of TKO's Board of Directors, is still very much involved in the making of The Show of Shows. Furthermore, he clarified that fans will be surprised by what they get!
"Well, I don't mean this in a smart aleck-type way, but Rock is the director of the board, the man that is The Final Boss. Dwayne Johnson is different from The Final Boss. And his outside-the-box thinking with Nick Khan and Triple H is part of WWE's record era, part of this WWE Netflix era. So, whether he's in the ring or whether he's not, he very much is still very involved with what happens at 41. I know when he comes back, I know who he'll come looking for. I know what to expect. But what I can say about WrestleMania 41 is keep the rumors going. Keep them churning. Enjoy the discourse. But I think what you will get will surprise you all."
If The Rock does not show up at WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes has a better chance of retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship.