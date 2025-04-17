Cody Rhodes to shock the world at WrestleMania 41 with ultimate twist featuring The Rock? Possibility explored

Cody Rhodes is gearing up to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania 41. The Rock is rumored to return at The Show of Shows to accompany The Leader of Cenation since the latter has sold his soul to The Final Boss!

Ad

The American Nightmare needs to bring more than his A-game to the ring at The Show of Shows. He will be going up against two of the biggest forces in WWE at the moment, and the match is expected to turn violent at some point. Regardless of whether he retains or loses, The Final Boss has already put a target on his back. To ensure his longevity in the wrestling juggernaut, Rhodes might decide to align with The Rock at WrestleMania 41 itself!

Ad

Trending

Either the Undisputed WWE Champion can forfeit the match, or John Cena beats him black & blue, following which Rhodes can decide to join forces with The Brahma Bull and The Champ. In fact, he will be the third man The Final Boss was hinting towards with the countdown, and that will be the ultimate twist to make WrestleMania 41 even bigger than last year's show!

Furthermore, Cody Rhodes has already revealed that he loves what The Rock and John Cena have done in Hollywood and would like to pursue that path after his pro wrestling career is over. Joining forces with the Hollywood stars at WrestleMania 41 will connect well with his desire to join Tinseltown next!

Ad

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody Rhodes gives his input on The Rock's probable absence from WrestleMania 41

Prior to The Rock's return, rumors about him not being able to attend WrestleMania 41 were afloat. In fact, speculations are that WWE created the John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes angle because The Final Boss will not be able to attend the premium live event.

While there is still no clarity about whether The Rock will actually attend WrestleMania 41 or not, The American Nightmare revealed that Dwayne Johnson, as a member of TKO's Board of Directors, is still very much involved in the making of The Show of Shows. Furthermore, he clarified that fans will be surprised by what they get!

Ad

"Well, I don't mean this in a smart aleck-type way, but Rock is the director of the board, the man that is The Final Boss. Dwayne Johnson is different from The Final Boss. And his outside-the-box thinking with Nick Khan and Triple H is part of WWE's record era, part of this WWE Netflix era. So, whether he's in the ring or whether he's not, he very much is still very involved with what happens at 41. I know when he comes back, I know who he'll come looking for. I know what to expect. But what I can say about WrestleMania 41 is keep the rumors going. Keep them churning. Enjoy the discourse. But I think what you will get will surprise you all."

Ad

If The Rock does not show up at WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes has a better chance of retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury is a pro wrestling journalist at Sporstkeeda, covering the biggest trends in the world of WWE and sports entertainment. She did her bachelor's at Royal Holloway, University of London, and has been an avid fan of various sports since childhood.



Shuvangi has over four years of experience creating content for football, cricket, and pro wrestling. She has worked for prominent news outlets like The Inquisitr and EssentiallySports. Focused on making her work reliable and accurate, Shuvangi sources information for her articles from credible sources like Cagematch and ProfightDB.



Shuvangi’s current favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. She admires The Visionary for his remarkable reign with the World Heavyweight Championship between May 2023 and April 2024. She believes Rollins made the title relevant after its reintroduction by consistently defending it against a diverse set of opponents.



If allowed to rework a WWE storyline, Shuvangi would have featured Roman Reigns on weekly TV in a more prominent role leading up to his main event matches at WrestleMania XL. She believes The Tribal Chief was overshadowed by The Rock in The Bloodline-Cody Rhodes saga.



When not covering pro wrestling, Shuvangi loves to watch Formula One and cricket. She wants to try her hand at writing F1 content in the future. Know More