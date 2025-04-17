"What you will get will surprise you" - Cody Rhodes addresses rumor about The Rock ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes will put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against John Cena at WrestleMania 41. He recently addressed the rumors surrounding a massive legend's potential involvement in the premium live event.

Ahead of Elimination Chamber, The Rock returned to make a surprising offer to The American Nightmare on SmackDown. The Final Boss asked him to sell his soul and become his champion, and he would make all his dreams come true in return. When Rhodes declined the TKO board of directors member's proposal at the premium live event, he was viciously attacked by John Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott.

While Cena will challenge Rhodes for the title at WrestleMania after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber, The Rock has not been seen in WWE for over a month and a half. In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez on Unlikely, The American Nightmare addressed the rumors suggesting The Final Boss might not be at this year's Show of Shows and whether he would be disappointed with the multi-time world champion's absence from in-ring action.

"Well, I don't mean this in a smart aleck-type way, but Rock is the director of the board, the man that is The Final Boss. Dwayne Johnson is different from The Final Boss. And his outside-the-box thinking with Nick Khan and Triple H is part of WWE's record era, part of this WWE Netflix era. So, whether he's in the ring or whether he's not, he very much is still very involved with what happens at 41. I know when he comes back, I know who he'll come looking for. I know what to expect. But what I can say about WrestleMania 41 is keep the rumors going. Keep them churning. Enjoy the discourse. But I think what you will get will surprise you all," he said. [From 0:57 - 1:39]

Ex-WWE employee believes The Rock will return at WrestleMania 41

On the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci predicted that John Cena would end Cody Rhodes' championship reign at WrestleMania 41.

Meanwhile, the former floor manager speculated that The Rock would show up during the match.

"You gotta be a frigging idiot if you don't think Cena is gonna win on the biggest stage of all. It's the 17th time. He beats Ric Flair's record. The big question to me is, will we see The Final Boss? And I think we will see him during this match," he said.

It would be interesting to see if The Rock would indeed make his comeback this Sunday at The Show of Shows.

