WWE has unintentionally spoiled the result of Cody Rhodes & John Cena's title match, says veteran

John Cena is set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship this Sunday at WrestleMania 41. Wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman recently claimed the company has unintentionally spoiled the result of the match.

The Franchise Player earned his shot at the Undisputed WWE Title after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match. He also turned heel that same night and attacked his WrestleMania opponent alongside The Rock and Travis Scott. Ahead of their clash at the Show of Shows, Cena and Rhodes had three confrontations. The last ended with The American Nightmare hitting the 16-time world champion with a Cross Rhodes.

While addressing the highly anticipated fight on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Coachman claimed WWE has made a clear statement that Cena is winning the title at WrestleMania by advertising him for the following episode of RAW:

"Here's the deal. I've never seen the WWE make a more clear statement that John Cena is going to win than this right here. Every single RAW After WrestleMania, at least that I've been involved in, is they used to make us drive and now it's in the same city. So, it's going to be at T-Mobile. If you can't sell 17,000 tickets after WrestleMania with all those people in town then what are you doing? So, why do you need to advertise that John Cena is going to be there on Monday night, which now that they have. So, to me, they're screaming to the world because John Cena would never show up in reality if he lost to Cody Rhodes on Sunday night, would he?" [39:29 - 40:10]

Wrestling veteran thinks Cody Rhodes will beat John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 41

On the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. also discussed the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena at this year's Show of Shows.

The 65-year-old disclosed that although he initially believed The Franchise Player would emerge victorious, he currently thinks Rhodes will retain the title in Las Vegas:

"I have thought that and thought that and thought that from the beginning but something in my gut tells me Cody could retain. Well, and I'll tell you why. I think John Cena is really giving back to the business. Like, he could have like taken a little easy peasy lane and done his little cutesy tour and gone around and high-fived everybody and kissed babies and, you know, made his paydays and done his thing, and, you know, no harm, no foul."

It will be interesting to see who will end WrestleMania Sunday with the championship.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription, if you use the quote from the first part of this article.

