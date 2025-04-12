  • home icon
  • John Cena saves Cody Rhodes from a career-ending attack by huge WWE star in scenario proposed by veteran

By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified Apr 12, 2025 23:42 GMT
Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes (Image credit: WWE.com)
John Cena and Cody Rhodes are currently feuding, heading into WWE WrestleMania 41. However, wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. recently suggested a scenario where The Franchise Player would save The American Nightmare's career.

The Leader of the Cenation turned heel for the first time in over two decades and joined forces with The Rock at Elimination Chamber as they and Travis Scott ganged up on Rhodes. The 47-year-old legend will now challenge The American Nightmare for the Undisputed WWE Championship at this year's Show of Shows.

Speaking on the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, Magnum T.A. claimed Cena could turn babyface after potentially losing the match at WrestleMania. He suggested a scenario where The Rock would return and attempt to launch a career-ending attack on Rhodes before the 16-time World Champion interferes to stop him:

"If The Rock were to somehow, you know, have some part in all this and be about to do something dastardly to, you know, our young hero Cody, you know, after the fact that could possibly end his career and John were to stop it, that would be the poetic justice of the original betrayal," he said. [From 44:22 to 44:47]
John Cena could face The Rock at WWE SummerSlam, ex-WWE stars suggest

The Final Boss and The Leader of the Cenation squared off twice at WrestleMania, where they exchanged victories. Ex-WWE stars Tino Sabbatelli and Mandy Rose recently suggested the two legends could clash again this year.

Speaking on their Power Alphas podcast, Sabbatelli predicted that John Cena would eventually turn back babyface. When he wondered if The Franchise Player could face The Rock, Rose stated that she could see it happening at SummerSlam:

"I could see that for sure, yeah," Rose said. "Like at SummerSlam would be sick. Yeah, that would be really cool."
While Cena has yet to explain his alliance with The Rock, it would be interesting if he turned on The Final Boss at WrestleMania.

