John Cena may make an unexpected move if Cody Rhodes wins at WWE WrestleMania 41, says veteran

John Cena will clash with Cody Rhodes in an Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 41. Wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. claimed The Franchise Player could make an unexpected move if he loses the square-off.
Since returning to WWE earlier this year, the 47-year-old legend has been vocal about his desire to win his 17th World Championship. After earning a shot at Rhodes' title by winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, Cena turned heel and attacked his WrestleMania 41 opponent. Meanwhile, he joined forces with The Rock.
While The Franchise Player has promised to win the championship and retire with it, Magnum T.A. disclosed on the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast that he would not be surprised if Cena turned back to being a babyface if he failed to beat Rhodes at The Show of Shows:
"It wouldn't surprise me for him to lose the belt and turn back babyface right after. I mean, lose the match and, you know, have a, you know, just have a moment of redemption," he said. [43:57 - 44:08]
Check out his comments in the video below:
Ex-WWE stars think John Cena could face The Rock at SummerSlam
On the Power Alphas podcast, former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli speculated that John Cena would not retire as a heel. Instead, he predicted that The Franchise Player would revert to being a babyface before ending his final run.
Meanwhile, Sabbatelli and his wife, former WWE star Mandy Rose, upon being asked, suggested the company might book another clash between Cena and The Rock at SummerSlam 2025.
"I could see that for sure, yeah," Rose said. "Like at SummerSlam would be sick. Yeah, that would be really cool."
It will be interesting to see who leaves Las Vegas with the Undisputed WWE Championship.
Please credit Straight Talk with The Boss and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription, if you use the quote from the first part of this article.