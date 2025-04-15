WWE legend will return at WrestleMania; will interfere in John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes, says ex-employee

A WWE legend has been absent from television for several weeks. A former WWE employee recently predicted he will return at WrestleMania 41 to interfere in John Cena's title match against Cody Rhodes.

Ad

At Elimination Chamber last month, Cena aligned with The Rock and Travis Scott as they ganged up on The American Nightmare after the latter declined to sell his soul to The Final Boss. Although The Franchise Player and Rhodes have had three confrontations since then, The Rock has not appeared. Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former floor manager of the Stamford-based promotion Tommy Carlucci predicted that the 52-year-old legend would make his comeback this Sunday at the Show of Shows.

Ad

Trending

Carlucci, who spent over 30 years in WWE, speculated that Cena would end Cody Rhodes' championship reign. Meanwhile, he disclosed that he believes The Final Boss would return during the match.

"You gotta be a frigging idiot if you don't think Cena is gonna win on the biggest stage of all. It's the 17th time. He beats Ric Flair's record. The big question to me is will we see The Final Boss? And I think we will see him during this match," he said. [40:13 - 40:26]

Ad

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Ad

Jonathan Coachman thinks WWE has spoiled the result of the match

On the same episode of the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Tommy Carlucci's co-host, former interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman, claimed WWE has made a clear statement that John Cena will beat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

The wrestling veteran pointed out that the company had no reason to advertise Cena's appearance on RAW after WrestleMania 41 unless he is winning the title on Sunday:

Ad

"Here's the deal. I've never seen the WWE make a more clear statement that John Cena is going to win than this right here. Every single RAW After WrestleMania, at least that I've been involved in, is they used to make us drive and now it's in the same city. So, it's going to be at T-Mobile. If you can't sell 17,000 tickets after WrestleMania with all those people in town then what are you doing? So, why do you need to advertise that John Cena is going to be there on Monday night, which now that they have. So, to me, they're screaming to the world because John Cena would never show up in reality if he lost to Cody Rhodes on Sunday night, would he?"

Ad

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Coachman and Carlucci's predictions do come true this weekend at WrestleMania 41.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More