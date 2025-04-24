Cody Rhodes to show up with a familiar name who hasn’t been seen in WWE in a long time? Possible SmackDown angle explored

Cody Rhodes' reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion ended after 378 days at WrestleMania 41. The American Nightmare had a glorious run as champion, and during his reign, he defended his title against Logan Paul, AJ Styles, Solo Sikoa, and Kevin Owens. Finally, a heel John Cena dethroned Cody as champion.

It's a hard pill for Cody to swallow after what he went through at 'Mania. Therefore, a special person may show up in WWE this week to give a pep talk to The American Nightmare - his better half, Brandi Rhodes. She was the first person to congratulate Cody after his WWE Championship win last year, and she walked out with him from the stadium after Cody lost his Championship to John Cena.

Brandi has been through the thick and thin of her husband's career. The two met in 2011 while both were part of WWE, where Brandi was working in Florida Championship Wrestling as Eden Stiles, as a ring announcer. They later got engaged in 2012, and in 2013, they got married.

Brandi departed from the company on May 24, 2016, just days after Cody left. Together, the duo helped lay the foundation of All Elite Wrestling in 2019. When Cody left the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2022 to return to WWE, she also departed.

In essence, Brandi Rhodes serves as Cody's pillar of strength and may appear on SmackDown this week to provide moral support to her husband. Additionally, Brandi can inspire him to reclaim the title that he lost to John Cena.

Cody Rhodes can call out The Rock on this week's episode of SmackDown

With Randy Orton entering the picture by taking out John Cena on this week's RAW, the question remains who Cody Rhodes will call out on SmackDown this week? The American Nightmare could call out The Rock on the blue brand for hiding his face and remaining absent at WrestleMania 41.

It was on The Rock's instructions that John turned heel and attacked Cody Rhodes. However, The Final Boss' absence from the main event surprised the WWE Universe. Perhaps the company is saving Rock for a possible match with Cody Rhodes later this year.

Or maybe Cody can thank the WWE Universe and take a sabbatical from WWE for a while. He could then return around SummerSlam to confront John Cena for the WWE Championship. It remains to be seen what the former WWE Champion has in this week's episode of SmackDown.

