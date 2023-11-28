Cody Rhodes' subtle move on WWE RAW confirms he wants everyone to forget about one part of his career

Over the years, Cody Rhodes has established himself as one of wrestling's biggest names. While he began his career in WWE, he later left for AEW, where he made quite a name for himself. After a successful stint at the Jacksonville-based promotion, The American Nightmare returned to WWE.

In his second run with the Stamford-based promotion, Cody Rhodes has become one of the biggest faces on the roster. While this has only been possible due to all the work, he has put in throughout his career. It seems there is one part of his run that Rhodes wants fans to forget.

The run in question is when Cody Rhodes played Stardust's gimmick. In a recent video, he was seen doing an advertisement for WWE Shop. While Rhodes indulged in showing off the products, in one instance, he hid the Stardust action figure by placing a Roman Reigns action figure in front of it.

This move by The American Nightmare gained plenty of traction on social media. It's not hard to understand why Rhodes would want the WWE Universe to forget his run as Stardust. After all, not many enjoyed the gimmick, and Rhodes did well to work on himself and change since then.

Cody Rhodes recently commented on CM Punk's return to WWE

At Survivor Series: WarGames, CM Punk made his much-awaited return to WWE after nine years. While the comeback received a great reaction from the fans, superstars like Seth Rollins seemed angry. However, Cody Rhodes had a different take on Punk's return.

At the press conference after Survivor Series: WarGames, The American Nightmare commented on the return of Punk. Rhodes said:

"If he can help with where we're going and what we're doing, absolutely, welcome aboard. Welcome aboard. I have a feeling that the CM Punk we're potentially getting is hungry, and that's the best. That's the best when someone's hungry, and someone wants something, and it's real. I'll give kudos and flowers to Triple H and Nick Khan for getting that done. You could ask all the boys and girls till they're blue in the face, 'Hey, how do you feel?' You might get up, you might get down, a wide range of emotions. But the first thing always is business. Again, we're doing record business. [It] feels like everybody wants to be here. The more, the merrier. If you can help, absolutely, come on board."

Cody Rhodes has decently summed up the return of CM Punk to WWE. In the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see what Punk does in the Stamford-based promotion.