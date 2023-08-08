Cody Rhodes teases challenging for a title; gets confronted by current WWE champion

On the SummerSlam fallout episode of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes opened the show and seemingly expressed interest in challenging for a world title.

He defeated Brock Lesnar at The Biggest Party of the Summer this past Saturday night, and the two stars embraced after the match. The American Nightmare spoke about it on the red brand this week and what his mother told him after the bout. She said The Beast Incarnate acknowledged him, referencing Roman Reigns.

Cody Rhodes then said that he could beat anyone in the world, which includes the World Heavyweight Champion. Seth Rollins interrupted him and reminded his former rival that he confronted him on RAW several weeks ago when he was about to address the future of the world title, so he wants to return the favor.

The Visionary brought up Rhodes, saying he could beat anyone in the world, and asked him to put that feeling to the test. They were then interrupted by Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day. After some words were said in the ring, Finn Balor blindsided Seth Rollins, and a brawl broke out in the ring. Sami Zayn then came out, and the heelish group were sent out of the ring.

A six-man tag team match between Dirty Dom, Damian Priest & Balor against Cody Rhodes, Sami & Rollins was set for the main event of the show.

