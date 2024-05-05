Cody Rhodes to turn heel, 21-year veteran new champ? & more- 4 directions for The American Nightmare after Backlash

As the majority of WWE fans had expected, Cody Rhodes reigned supreme over AJ Styles after a hard-fought battle to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash 2024.

Following his win against The Phenomenal One, Rhodes' ongoing feud against Styles has seemingly reached it's climax. Given that, fans are excited to see what is next for The American Nightmare.

The following piece will explore four potential directions for Cody Rhodes following the premium live event.

#4. Baron Corbin lays waste to The American Nightmare

Baron Corbin has been the go to heel for WWE over the years. Portraying the bad guy comes naturally to the former Money in The Bank winner, and he has done some of the best work of his career as a heel.

The former Lone Wolf was recently drafted to WWE SmackDown, and he will be looking to make a mark instantly. Corbin could lay waste to Cody Rhodes, leading to a potential feud.

#3. Bobby Lashely turns his attention towards Cody Rhodes

Bobby Lashley is one of the most dominant names on the WWE roster. However, he currently seems lost amongst the crowd on the blue brand. The All Mighty has failed to leave a mark since his partnership with The Street Profits and currently seems to be stuck in a rut.

However, that could change if the creative team pits him against Rhodes. Lashley would make a great opponent for The American Nightmare. Given his calibre, he could pose a stiff challenge in front of the current Undisputed WWE Champion, which would definitely make for an interesting feud.

#2. LA Knight has all the tools to dethrone Rhodes

During the press conference following Backlash 2024, Cody Rhodes revealed that he would be interested in a feud against LA Knight.

The Megastar isn't a part of any major angle on WWE SmackDown currently. Hence, he could be next for The American Nightmare. The creative team could have Knight step up to challenge Rhodes for his gold on the post-Backlash edition of SmackDown.

Having made his debut in 2003, LA Knight is a 21-year veteran in the wrestling business. While he is yet to win his first title on the main roster, he has all the required tools to usurp Cody Rhodes.

If WWE indeed pits him against Cody, the odds of Knight dethroning Rhodes can't be ruled out. The Megastar's vast experience and skillset may just help him edge past Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Title.

#1. A heel turn

There have been murmurs of Cody Rhodes turning heel ever since The American Nightmare showed interest in a potential heel turn. While nothing has been confirmed yet, the current world champion embracing the dark side could be on the cards in the near future.

With the former AEW star realising his dream of winning a WWE World Title at WrestleMania, there isn't any major story surrounding Rhodes that the company could sell to intrigue fans at the moment. Hence, it wouldn't be a bad idea if The American Nightmare undergoes a character change before he becomes stale due to repetitive booking.

Rhodes has previously done decent work as a heel in WWE. Who can forget his villianious dark character, Stardust, which The American Nightmare portrayed during the last phase of his initial run with WWE. Even though he failed to break through, he showed promise.

Given his interest in a clash against LA Knight, the company could book Rhodes against The Megastar in a program, only for him to embrace the dark side during the feud.