Cody Rhodes to turn heel & become legend's enforcer, Dom to reunite with Ripley? 4 Double turns that could happen at WWE SummerSlam 2025

WWE SummerSlam 2025 will emanate live on August 2 and 3 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The company has announced ten matches for The Biggest Party of the Summer so far, which will take place over two nights.Apart from some quality wrestling, fans could witness a few big swerves unfold at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The company could be planning several double turns for the Premium Live Event, which could add that shock value to the spectacle.In this piece, we will explore four potential double turns that could happen at WWE SummerSlam 2025.#4. Randy Orton &amp; Logan PaulRandy Orton will join forces with Jelly Roll to take on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in a tag match at WWE SummerSlam 2025. While this could be anybody's game, the babyface duo will likely prevail over the heels at The Biggest Party of the Summer.However, we could see a massive double turn following the bout. A frustrated Drew McIntyre could blame Logan Paul for their loss and turn on him. The Scottish Psychopath could lay waste to The Maverick, much to the shock of fans.This potential angle would make fans turn sympathetic towards Logan, leading to his babyface turn. Meanwhile, Randy Orton could celebrate his potential win with Jelly Roll, only to level him with a devastating RKO.The Viper could then go on to destroy Jelly Roll, turning heel in the process. There have been murmurs of Orton turning heel for quite some time now, and that could finally happen at WWE SummerSlam 2025.#3. Solo Sikoa &amp; Jacob FatuJacob Fatu will challenge Solo Sikoa for the United States Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2025. However, this match could end with Jimmy Uso inadvertently costing The Samoan Werewolf a potential win.A loss against Solo may not sit well with Jacob Fatu, who could go on to destroy Jimmy Uso and turn heel. This potential angle could lead to Big Jim joining forces with Solo Sikoa to exact his revenge on The Samoan Werewolf.Jimmy's reunion with Solo could lead to the latter's babyface turn.#2. Dominik Mysterio &amp; AJ StylesThe Intercontinental Title match at SummerSlam will see AJ Styles lock horns with Dominik Mysterio. However, the company may throw a massive curveball at fans by having Finn Balor cost his stablemate a potential win in the match.Tensions have been brewing between Balor and &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom for quite some time now. The Demon could finally play his hand at SummerSlam by costing Dom his title match. Following that, Balor could kick Dom out of the faction, replacing him with his friend and former partner, AJ Styles.While Styles could turn heel &amp; join The Judgment Day, Dominik could turn face following the angle and go on to reunite with his Mami, Rhea Ripley.#1. Cody Rhodes could turn heel at WWE SummerSlam 2025, while John Cena may turn faceCody Rhodes will challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Title at The Biggest Party of the Summer. While he lost his title during their first encounter at WrestleMania 41, The American Nightmare may finally turn things around to regain the title this time.However, Rhodes' quest may lead him to use unfair means to pin The Cenation Leader. Following the match, Cody Rhodes could be confronted by The Rock. The Final Boss, who has been on a hiatus since Elimination Chamber, may return at WWE SummerSlam 2025.However, The American Nightmare could shockingly turn heel and sell his soul to The Rock to become his new enforcer in the company. The duo could then destroy John Cena, which could lead to The Cenation Leader's babyface turn.