Cody Rhodes to turn heel when he returns to WWE? Potential hint explored

Former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has been absent from the Stamford-based promotion since he lost his title at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The American Nightmare’s 378-day reign ended with a loss to John Cena, who, on the flipside, etched history by capturing his 17th world title.
The American Nightmare has been on hiatus following his loss. Though there hasn't been any confirmation about his WWE return, Rhodes will likely be part of the upcoming Money in the Bank 2025 PLE.
However, Cody Rhodes could return with an entirely new attitude to WWE. The American Nightmare might return as a heel superstar and could start wiping out competition brutally, being emotionless, before getting his hands on the WWE title. Perhaps he might choose a 'Homelander-esque' gimmick for himself, where he pretends to be a good guy, but behind the curtains, he has the most evil personality.
Rhodes recently hinted at a character change by removing “Quarterback” from his X (formerly Twitter) bio. A heel turn, especially after reports downplayed the possibility, would serve as a perfect shocker to fans.
Fans and experts have drawn multiple similarities between The Boys’ Homelander and Cody Rhodes' looks and persona. WWE might finally capitalize on it. The American Nightmare turning into a bad guy would also lay seeds for Cena’s face turn before he finally hangs up his boots later this year.
The angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.
WWE veteran criticizes the company after Cody Rhodes and John Cena missed SmackDown
The anticipation for Cody Rhodes' WWE return was at its peak last week as he was officially advertised for SmackDown on the company’s official site. However, Rhodes remained absent.
While reviewing the latest edition of the blue brand on BroDown with host Mac Davis, former WWE manager, Dutch Mantell expressed that none of the major superstars were on the show, and that they needed some prominent faces as major stars like Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and The Rock are away from SmackDown.
"First of all, they had no stars. You didn't have a Cena, you didn't have a Rock, you didn't have Cody. He (Solo Sikoa) ate the TV up. He just went on and on. I got news for them. That's three hours guys. When are they getting off three hours?" said Mantell.
It will be interesting to see when Rhodes returns to WWE television and if he actually turns heel or chases his title back as a babyface.