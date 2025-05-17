WWE veteran criticises John Cena and major stars for missing SmackDown: "They had no stars" (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts about top stars like John Cena missing the show this week. SmackDown emanated from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Cena successfully retained the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash. The chaotic matchup involved several nearfalls and thrilling exchanges. However, the 17-time champ retained the gold with a low blow followed by a shot to Randy Orton's head with the title.
During a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Mantell noted that none of the major stars were on the show. He felt WWE desperately needed a major star like John Cena, Cody Rhodes, or The Rock on this episode. The veteran manager felt Solo Sikoa was the best the company had, and even he took up a lot of TV time with his promo.
"First of all, they had no stars. You didn't have a Cena, you didn't have a Rock, you didn't have Cody. He (Solo Sikoa) ate the TV up. He just went on and on. I got news for them. That three hours guys. When are they getting off three hours?" [2:10 onwards]
This week, WWE announced John Cena's next title defense. The star will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24.
If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.