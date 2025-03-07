Cody Rhodes' unlikely allies, new member to join dangerous stable? - 4 things The Wyatt Sicks could do on WWE SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be airing later tonight on the USA Network and fans are extremely interested in the show. This edition of the blue brand will be dealing with the fallout from Elimination Chamber Toronto.

Not much has been promoted for the show yet. The biggest hook will be an appearance from Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare is set to respond to what was arguably the biggest heel turn in nearly 30 years at Elimination Chamber Toronto this past Saturday.

Beyond that, it isn't clear what else will be on the show. One faction many are hoping to see is The Wyatt Sicks. The group led by Uncle Howdy was moved to SmackDown in the Transfer Window but is yet to properly appear on television.

This article will take a look at a handful of things that Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks could do on SmackDown tonight. This includes an unexpected union being formed, recruiting a new member, and more.

Below are four things The Wyatt Sicks could do on WWE SmackDown tonight.

#4. They could finally attack The Miz again on WWE SmackDown

The story of Uncle Howdy and The Miz is one that actually goes back many years. Before Bo Dallas was released by WWE, he was once part of The Miz's B-Team henchmen with Curtis Axel.

Now, they've been beefing again since Bo became the mysterious and brooding Uncle Howdy. The Miz thought he got rid of the stable by pulling strings and getting The Wyatt Sicks moved to WWE SmackDown, but he was later transferred too.

The Miz has been paranoid about The Wyatt Sicks' impending return and that paranoia could finally pay off on SmackDown tonight. The group could show up and attack The Miz, getting revenge for the antics he and The Final Testament pulled on RAW.

#3. The Wyatt Sicks could pledge their support to Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes had a rough night at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto. He told The Rock off in a stunning display, only for John Cena to shockingly turn heel. Cena, The Final Boss, and Travis Scott then left Cody battered and bloodied.

On SmackDown, Cody is meant to address the assault from John Cena, Travis Scott, and The Rock. It isn't clear what the Undisputed WWE Champion will say, but he could be shockingly interrupted by The Wyatt Sicks. Not in the manner expected, however.

Instead of The Wyatt Sicks attacking Cody or doing anything to hurt him, they could instead reveal they have his back. The Wyatt Sicks hate betrayal, it has been the basis of their feuds thus far in World Wrestling Entertainment. Cena's betrayal may be what triggers them to help The American Nightmare out.

#2. They could attack Solo Sikoa and The New Bloodline

Speaking of betrayals, the story of The New Bloodline is likely a fascinating one through the eyes of The Wyatt Sicks. Solo Sikoa betrayed Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman on WWE television last year.

Since then, Solo has recruited Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and the injured Tonga Loa to his crew. While there is clear tension within the WWE faction right now, they remain together. This could mean they'll soon become targets of The Wyatt Sicks.

Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis could show up and target the trio of men. If Tonga Loa is back any time soon, he could also become a target. A three vs. three or four vs. four battle between The Wyatt Sicks and The New Bloodline could be absolutely crazy.

#1. Alexa Bliss could finally join the group

Alexa Bliss is back in WWE and it is good to see. The former SmackDown Women's Champion made her return in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She has since competed on SmackDown and at Elimination Chamber Toronto.

For a long time, there have been rumors of Alexa joining The Wyatt Sicks. Even before her absence two years ago, Bliss was being haunted by Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy on WWE television. Since returning, there have been various teasers indicating a relationship of some kind.

Things could become official on SmackDown tonight. Alexa could officially join the stable, reuniting with Nikki Cross in the process. From there, The Wyatt Sicks would be six stars and extremely dangerous.

