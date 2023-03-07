Cody Rhodes "wasn't really interested" in one part of Roman Reigns' WWE SmackDown promo (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes has given his thoughts on Roman Reigns mentioning his late father Dusty during their recent exchange on WWE SmackDown.

Reigns was mentored by Dusty Rhodes in WWE's Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) and NXT developmental systems. On the March 3 episode of SmackDown, The Tribal Chief told Cody Rhodes various stories about his time working with the wrestling legend.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, The American Nightmare was asked whether he was apprehensive about basing a storyline around his family's legacy:

"Can't avoid it," Cody Rhodes said. "And then those nights when I make it clear I'm not gonna talk about Dusty at all is the night that the other guy talks about Dusty. It's one of those where just recently with Roman I wasn't really interested in the idea of, 'We're gonna converse on my father,' but he has a very unique relationship, and had a very unique relationship, with my father, so he's the one who took it up there." [5:35 – 6:01]

What did Roman Reigns say to Cody Rhodes?

In their first face-to-face meeting ahead of WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns told Cody Rhodes all about his history with Dusty.

The Bloodline leader said his former mentor knew he had the "it" factor to become a top star. He also claimed that the WWE Hall of Famer never spoke about Cody during their conversations.

Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium. The match is expected to headline the second night of the event on April 2.

