Cody Rhodes welcomes Matt Hardy to AEW; The Broken One reacts

His creativity will be very helpful to AEW in the weeks to come.

Matt Hardy was named Nick Jackson's replacement in the Blood and Guts match.

Cody welcomed a living legend in the business (Image courtesy: AEW)

Covid-19 may have had something to do with AEW Dynamite having to air live on TNT in an empty arena, but that didn't make the moment any less memorable. Matt Hardy's debut in AEW was not a huge surprise, but it would have gotten a huge pop from the audience had there been one.

His move to the company was timely, and though he left WWE on good terms, he was seeking creative freedom and the ability to do things a certain way. It seems that signing with AEW is possibly part of the reason why he did so.

Matt Hardy took to Twitter to remember the moment and said that he was proud to be part of AEW. Cody Rhodes, in turn, welcomed him. Hardy responded that he was honored to be part of the company that actually listened to their audience, and he was excited to 'CHANGE THE WORLD' with Cody.

Thank you. I am very honored & proud to join @AEWrestling, a company that takes great pride in listening & respecting their loyal audience.



Excited to CHANGE THE WORLD with you. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 19, 2020

Matt Hardy will be the fifth man as he will replace Nick Jackson in the upcoming Blood & Guts match on the next AEW Dynamite. It'll be interesting to see how creative Hardy can be. With the coronavirus creating havoc with businesses, his ideas might have come at a convenient time when AEW may need it the most.