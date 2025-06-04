Cody Rhodes’ worst nightmare to haunt him, John Cena to get pinned after betrayal? 5 Finishes for tag team match at WWE Money in the Bank 2025

WWE has officially confirmed a massive tag team match at Money in the Bank 2025 featuring Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso against the star-studded duo of John Cena and Logan Paul. Considering the star power and the massive storylines that might unfold following the match, the fans would be on the edge of their seats to witness the carnage.

However, potential interferences and huge surprises could change the landscape of the match and turn things around right from the get-go, leading to massive developments in the storylines in the future.

Let’s check out a few finishes to the match at Money in the Bank 2025.

#5. John Cena to get pinned after Logan Paul turns on him

Logan Paul may be teaming with John Cena, but the former is known for being a self-obsessed megastar. Logan has never been one to play as the secondary name in the match, and with Cena stealing the spotlight in the build to the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, Paul could end up getting frustrated.

In a shocking twist, Paul might end up betraying John Cena mid-match by walking away from the match or possibly unleashing an assault on the legend, which could lead to Cody Rhodes taking advantage of the confusion to pin The Franchise Player.

#4. The Rock returns to WWE to help John Cena and Logan Paul

The Rock could steal the show himself by making a grand return to the company for the first time since Elimination Chamber 2025. With Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso building massive momentum, Logan Paul and John Cena may need backup. The Rock could come out to distract The American Nightmare, allowing Cena to pin the star.

This could further lead to a massive assault on both men before Randy Orton comes out to even the odds and save his friend from the brutal assault.

#3. Cody Rhodes pins John Cena clean

A clean win over John Cena is a career-defining moment and Cody Rhodes may very well need it. With Cena having the Undisputed WWE Title around his waist, the star clearly has a lot of enemies, and Rhodes is undoubtedly the biggest of them all.

Considering speculations of Rhodes challenging Cena once again for the Undisputed WWE Championship sometime in the future, The American Nightmare might need a strong win to pivot himself back into the feud and challenge the champion for the gold.

#2. Travis Scott costs Cody Rhodes once again

Travis Scott shocked the WWE Universe by costing Cody Rhodes the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, and the rapper’s involvement may not be a one-off thing. With speculations of a potential match involving Scott sometime in the near future, WWE could use Money in the Bank to tease his in-ring debut.

Cody Rhodes took Scott down during the main event at WrestleMania, but that might not be the case this time around. A potential distraction could lead to Cena using the momentum yet again, to take down the former Undisputed WWE Champion.

#1. Randy Orton helps Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso

Randy Orton has been absent from TV since his loss to John Cena at Backlash, but his return might be imminent. With tensions running high, and Cody Rhodes in need of a victory, Orton could return and deliver an RKO to Cena or Logan Paul, shocking the crowd while the referee is distracted.

This could finally lead to Cody Rhodes picking a victory and possibly demanding his rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for the stars next.

