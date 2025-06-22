Cody Rhodes’ worst nightmare to turn up on WWE RAW and cost him the King of the Ring? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes will lock horns with Jey Uso in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. The American Nightmare has the opportunity to reach the finals of the 2025 King of the Ring tournament if he manages to defeat the YEET Master.

Randy Orton has already defeated Sami Zayn and secured his spot in the final of the tournament. However, Rhodes' worst nightmare, The Rock, might turn up on the red brand and cost him a spot in the final.

The Final Boss is a member of the TKO board of directors and has not been part of WWE television for a long time. Rhodes was in an intense feud against Roman Reigns when The Rock started to attack him on several occasions.

Since then, the Stamford-based promotion has dropped multiple hints of a feud between Rhodes and The Rock, but that never came to fruition. As we are heading towards SummerSlam 2025, the promotion finally has the opportunity to pull the trigger on their rivalry.

A great way to build this up would be to have The Rock cost The American Nightmare against the YEET Master in the upcoming episode of RAW. After the interference, Rhodes could challenge The Rock, setting up a dream showdown at SummerSlam.

WWE could also link this angle with The Rock and John Cena's association. If Cody manages to win the King of the Ring tournament, he will get a title shot against the Franchise Player at SummerSlam. To prevent this, a distraction from The Final Boss on the red brand makes sense.

This year, WWE SummerSlam will be a two-night event. It remains to be seen whether the Chief Content Officer, Triple H, has any plans to bring The Rock to this significant event or not.

Cody Rhodes picked as King of the Ring finalist by real-life friend during the WWE SummerSlam kickoff event

Randy Orton made an appearance during the SummerSlam kickoff event. The Viper talked about the upcoming King of the Ring tournament finals at WWE Night of Champions 2025. The Legend Killer stated that he was ready to beat John Cena and earn a 15th world title.

While talking about his opponent, Orton asserted that he would love to face Jey Uso or Cody Rhodes and would beat either of them to emerge as the winner. However, Orton said that if he had to choose, he would want to beat Rhodes in the final.

This statement from Randy makes it clear that, despite Rhodes being his real-life friend, Orton will not hesitate to RKO him.

