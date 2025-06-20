3 Reasons why Jey Uso should beat Cody Rhodes in the WWE King of the Ring Semifinals

WWE Superstars Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes will be facing each other in the semi-final round of the King of the Ring Tournament. This would put the longtime friends and former tag team champions in a tough spot, especially when Rhodes saved Uso from an ambush by Seth Rollins on this week’s RAW episode.

Both babyface wrestlers could take the win and head to Night of Champions for the finals. However, here are three reasons why The YEET Master should be the one to go to Saudi Arabia.

#3. Cody Rhodes doesn’t need to win KOTR

Cody Rhodes held the Undisputed Championship for 378 days before losing it to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. This big defeat came after The Franchise Player turned heel and joined forces with The Rock, attacking The American Nightmare and causing him to bleed following the 2025 Elimination Chamber.

The May edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event saw the return of Cody Rhodes for the first time since his ‘Mania loss. The 39-year-old threw a wrench in Cena’s plan to make Jey Uso lose the World Heavyweight Championship to Logan Paul and saved Mr. Yeet from an ambush by the Undisputed Champ. This rescue was followed by The American Nightmare pinning The Never Seen 17 in a tag team match featuring Paul and Uso at Money in the Bank.

With this, Rhodes is part of a very strong storyline right now. Thus, he could receive a title match against The Franchise Player down the line even if he doesn’t win KOTR. Thus, WWE could make The Yeet Master advance and give him a push. This would also allow The American Nightmare to face Cena at a later event, when his number of remaining appearances drops further, making it more plausible for him to drop the undisputed gold.

#2. Jey Uso is in need of a lot of momentum

Jey Uso’s run as the World Heavyweight Champion was rather underwhelming. Despite holding the belt and The Yeet Nation behind him, he mostly saw himself getting into fights that furthered the storylines of other stars like Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes.

Moreover, his title loss to Gunther also came as a consequence of meddling in the business of his allies. The Ring General had even warned the OG Bloodline member to steer clear of helping his friends.

Aside from the storyline factors, RAW’s viewership on Netflix also dropped with Jey Uso leading the division as the World Heavyweight Champion. To counter all this, Jey is in need of a lot of momentum right now, and a win against Cody Rhodes would be perfect for it. Owing to this, Triple H could give the win of the KOTR semi-final to Main Event Jey.

#1. Setting the stage for an unexpected heel turn for Cody Rhodes

After returning to WWE, Cody Rhodes delivered a promo where he talked about the offer made to him by The Rock to be his champion. The American Nightmare said that despite his several rejections, The Final Boss’ offer still stands. While Rhodes' strong stance as a babyface wouldn’t allow him to join hands with The High Chief, a big loss against Jey Uso could pull the trigger for it.

The 39-year-old has good momentum behind him, having saved The Yeet Master twice and pinning John Cena at MITB. Despite this, if he loses to the man he rescued and his former tag team partner, it would be a big blow to Rhodes.

WWE could then turn this loss into the beginning of a downward spiral for The American Nightmare and set up the premise for his heel turn. Thus, by the time John Cena retires, The Rock will have a new champion fighting for him after having sold his soul. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes.

