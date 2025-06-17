3 Indications that Cody Rhodes will beat Jey Uso in the WWE King of the Ring tournament 

WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso have advanced to the semifinals of the King of the Ring Tournament. The American Nightmare protected The Yeet Master from an attack by Seth Rollins on this week’s episode of RAW. However, the two former tag team champions will now face each other to reach the KOTR finals.

Here are three signs that suggest Rhodes will eventually beat Uso to reach the final round at Night of Champions.

#3. Cody Rhodes has already pinned John Cena

The 2025 Money in the Bank PLE saw Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes team up to face John Cena and Logan Paul. In the final moments of the match, R-Truth attacked Cena and gave The American Nightmare a much-needed assist, following which he hit the Cross Rhodes to pin The Franchise Player for the win.

Last week on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes even delivered a promo with John Cena where he mentioned this win. Thus, WWE is building up to an eventual title match between the two. Hence, it is likely that after dropping the Undisputed Championship to Cena at WrestleMania 41, the two will face off again at SummerSlam.

In contrast, no such development has been seen for Jey Uso to regain the World Heavyweight Championship. He was the final entrant of this week’s Fatal Four Way KOTR qualifier on RAW and was previously unannounced. Hence, the creative team may favor The American Nightmare in the semifinals of KOTR.

#2. WWE won’t end Gunther’s second world title reign so quickly

Gunther defeated Jey Uso on last week’s episode of RAW to win the World Heavyweight Championship again. The Yeet Master had won the title after making The Ring General tap out at WrestleMania 41. However, this finish wasn’t liked by a big part of the WWE Universe, especially owing to the fact that Main Event Jey isn’t a submission expert but won his biggest singles match via submission.

The OG Bloodline member also had a rather underwhelming title run and may have contributed to declining viewership on Netflix, despite the arenas ‘Yeeting’ alongside Uso. Thus, WWE ended Mr. Yeet’s run as the World Heavyweight Champion before he even completed two months as champion.

Lastly, now that Gunther is the world champ again, WWE may not end his title run anytime soon. He has already secured a title match with Goldberg at Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12. Thus, the Stamford-based promotion may choose to advance Cody Rhodes over Jey Uso in the King of the Ring Tournament.

#1. Seth Rollins could cash in on Cody Rhodes down the line

This week on Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso faced Bronson Reed, Rusev, and Sheamus in the KOTR qualifiers. The final moments of the match saw Bron Breakker interfere to help Auszilla. Sami Zayn also included himself in the equation to counter The Unpredictable Bada**. This eventually allowed Main Event Jey to cruise to a win without facing additional resistance.

However, after he won, Seth Rollins entered the arena and rushed to the ring. Before he could land a Curb Stomp on Mr. Yeet, Cody Rhodes also entered the arena and stood before The Visionary like a wall. Seeing his plan to punish Uso fail, Rollins glared at The American Nightmare before walking out of the ring.

It should be noted that The Architect had previously taunted John Cena with his Money in the Bank briefcase on last week’s episode of RAW. Thus, it could be a sign that he is after the Undisputed Championship instead of the World Heavyweight Championship.

Additionally, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins had an argument in a promo ahead of the 2025 Elimination Chamber. While The Visionary asked The American Nightmare not to sell out to The Rock, Rhodes fired back at Rollins for giving him a lesson on selling out. He reminded the former Shield member how he had backstabbed his faction to join The Authority.

The two didn’t have a resolution after that, and now they are face-to-face once again. Thus, there is a chance that The Revolutionary will try to cash in on Cody Rhodes during his title match against John Cena. For this to happen, Rhodes will most likely have to win KOTR and reach SummerSlam, which is Rollins’ most successful premium live event. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the American Nightmare.

