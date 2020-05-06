Cody

The latest edition of Chris Jericho's podcast, Talk Is Jericho, featured none other than recently released WWE tag team, The Revival. The duo has changed their name to The Revolt, and had tons of interesting things to share with Jericho in regards to their WWE release.

Cash Wheeler, formerly known as Dash Wilder, recalled how the name 'Dash' was given to him, back when he was in WWE NXT. Wheeler stated that he didn't like the name, but WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes liked it a lot. The reason Dusty liked it was because it sounded similar to 'Dashing', which was the gimmick his son Cody Rhodes used to don back when he was a part of WWE SmackDown.

At the time, Dusty was helping us assign names in NXT, and he liked Dash. I never told the story really, but he liked Dash because of 'Dashing' Cody Rhodes. I never told Cody that, but I'll never hear the end of it now.

The story of 'Dashing' Cody Rhodes in WWE

Cash further stated that he never liked the name Dash, but got used to it as time passed. Fans of Cody might remember that he was a member of the SmackDown roster back in 2010-11, and his gimmick was of a narcissistic wrestler who believed that he was the best-looking Superstar in WWE. 'Dashing' Cody Rhodes as a heel was a hit among the fans, but the gimmick didn't last for long. He soon turned into a deranged guy who covered his face with a mask, after getting hit on it by Rey Mysterio in a match. Rhodes got revenge on Mysterio at WrestleMania 27, and defeated him at The Show of Shows.