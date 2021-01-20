Cody takes a shot at WWE Superstar's talk show

Cody took an amusing jibe at Bayley's new talk show, in his latest tweet addressing the absence of a Britt Baker action figure in the new AEW Unrivaled Series.

AEW's next wave of action figures includes names like Cody, Kenny Omega, Matt Hardy, and Sammy Guevara. The line doesn't include a female action figure, and many fans aren't happy with the same.

One fan tweeted that he's waiting for a Britt Baker action figure, and got a response from Cody himself. Cody said that after his recent experience on Britt's "ding dong waiting time show", she will be waiting for a while before she gets her own action figure. Check out Cody's tweet below:

After she okie doked me on that ding dong waiting time show the other day...



might be waiting awhile



🧾 https://t.co/bK0GzH2od7 — Cody (@CodyRhodes) January 19, 2021

Bayley seemed thrilled at the prospect of having Cody on her new talk show

Recently, Britt Baker stated that she wants to see Cody on Bayley's new talk show on SmackDown. The show, dubbed "Ding Dong, Hello! Show", debuted on the latest edition of the blue brand, and featured Bianca Belair as the first guest. Bayley noticed Britt's tweet, and it seems like she would love to have Cody on the talk show.

Bayley

With Cody being WWE's competition, and judging by his latest tweet, there's no way we will be seeing him on Bayley's show any time soon. Bayley is currently doing the best work of her WWE career as a heel on SmackDown. She was the SmackDown Women's Champion for over a year, before losing the belt to Sasha Banks at Hell In A Cell. As for Britt Baker, let's hope that she gets her action figure soon.