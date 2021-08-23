"Come back to the WWE" - Top Superstar wants The Great Khali to return (Exclusive)

Sportskeeda Wrestling caught up with Jinder Mahal in Las Vegas during a SummerSlam press junket, and the former world champion opened up about The Great Khali's possible return to WWE.

Jinder Mahal said he would love to get The Great Khali back into the WWE as he considers him a fantastic person and superstar. Mahal also congratulated The Great Khali over his recent Hall of Fame induction.

Mahal added that if he had the power to call the shots in the WWE, The Great Khali would be by his side every week on TV.

The Indo-Canadian wrestler concluded by sending an open invite to The Great Khali, urging the former world heavyweight champion to join him again in the WWE.

Here's what Jinder Mahal shared about WWE possibly getting The Great Khali back:

"I would love to bring The Great Khali back!" stated Jinder Mahal, "WWE Hall of Famer; much congratulations to The Great Khali, awesome person, awesome WWE Superstar. Yeah, if it was up to me, Great Khali would have been with me every week. Great Khali, maybe this is an invite to you, 'Come back to the WWE; I would love to have you."

The Great Khali's recent WWE history

On this day in wrestling history July 23, The Great Khali returned to help Jinder Mahal defeat Randy Orton in a Punjabi Prison Match to retain the WWE Championship in the main event of Battleground 2017. pic.twitter.com/GUNNNUy1v8 — Nicholas Francoletti (@NFrancoletti) July 23, 2021

The Great Khali has sporadically appeared in the WWE since leaving in 2014 after his original contract expired.

The Indian wrestler returned at WWE's Battleground event in 2017 and assisted Jinder Mahal to win a Punjabi Prison match against Randy Orton.

Khali's next WWE assignment came a year later when he entered The Greatest Royal Rumble match at #45 and was eliminated quickly due to the collective efforts of Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman.

As noted above, the 7ft giant was immortalized alongside other legendary stars in the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year. While The Great Khali wasn't known for his in-ring work, his influence and popularity in India are undeniable.

With the help of former WWE star Ricardo Rodriguez, Great Khali established Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE) in 2015 in Jalandhar, Punjab, and the former WWE star has since trained several aspiring Indian wrestlers.

CWE graduates Shanky, Giant Zanjeer, and Kavita Devi learned about the business under Khali's guidance, which eventually helped them secure contracts with the WWE.

The Great Khali and his team have trained several aspiring wrestlers in India, and he continues to feature extensively on CWE's YouTube channel.

