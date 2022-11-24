Finn Balor sent a message to his current rival AJ Styles, ahead of their match at WWE Survivor Series.

The two stars share a history going back to their time in New Japan Pro Wrestling. They both served as leaders of the popular Bullet Club on different occasions during their tenure in the promotion. The Phenomenal One is currently part of The O.C., while the former Universal Champion is a member of The Judgment Day. The two factions are currently feuding as part of the RAW brand.

AJ Styles and Finn Balor will collide in a one-on-one match at Survivor Series this Saturday. The latter took to Twitter to send out a message to his friend-turned-foe by sharing their tale of the tape image and informing Styles that he was coming to collect it.

"Finn is coming to collect. Bálor Vs Styles #SurvivorSeries," wrote Balor.

You can check out the tweet below:

The WWE Universe reacts to Finn Balor sending a message to AJ Styles on Twitter

Balor and Styles had a memorable match at WWE TLC in 2017, which was won by the former Universal Champion. Before becoming rivals earlier this year, they were involved in a feud with Edge, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest prior to Balor joining Judgment Day.

AJ Styles has lost his last ten premium live event matches, which means Finn Balor has the advantage going into the bout. After tweeting that he's coming to collect it, the WWE Universe responded to it in a series of tweets.

Sheila Belue @beluebird @FinnBalor This match is gonna be so good and AJ is gonna finely put and to this war with Judgement Day. @FinnBalor This match is gonna be so good and AJ is gonna finely put and to this war with Judgement Day.

Andrew 🐇 @Drew33B @FinnBalor Hopefully Finn gets a world title run after reigns loses the belts @FinnBalor Hopefully Finn gets a world title run after reigns loses the belts

Crazybaby real crazybaby @MonarchAnd @FinnBalor This could be match of the year but I hope this isn't an AJ vs Nakamura situation where they give them 10 minutes...I doubt they'll do that hit still. @FinnBalor This could be match of the year but I hope this isn't an AJ vs Nakamura situation where they give them 10 minutes...I doubt they'll do that hit still.

If AJ Styles wins the match, then his losing streak will finally come to an end. However, there's a high chance the rest of The O.C. and The Judgment Day could get involved in the match.

