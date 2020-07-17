Comparing the 24x7 title with the Hardcore title

The WWE 24X7 title is just one title change short of reaching a century in title reigns and with R-Truth having held the title for a couple of weeks now, it is likely that next week's RAW might witness the historic(?) event. With more than half of the championship winners holding the belt for less than a day, Akira Tozawa and his ninjas might get the better of Truth sooner rather than later to kick start another reign.

The 24x7 title has also just completed a year of existence and this has called for comparisons with the earlier version of the belt - the WWF Hardcore championship that lasted for about four years. The Hardcore title had 240 reigns among 52 wrestlers over that period, even though the 24x7 rule for title change wasn't always active. The 24x7 title has had 99 reigns by 36 people.

The Hardcore title was definitely considered to be more prestigious, with the title having had standard wrestling matches on two different WrestleManias, the most famous being Kane beating The Big Show and Raven to land the title at WrestleMania 17.

This list takes a look at five other parameters to compare the two belts to see how the 24x7 title stacks up with the Hardcore championship.

#1 First Champion: Mick Foley vs Titus O'Neil

Mick Foley was the first Hardcore champion

A Championship is very much defined by which Superstar is chosen to be the inaugural champion - The Hardcore title scores heavily over the 24x7 title in this aspect. The first Hardcore champion was Mick Foley whereas the first 24x7 champion was Titus O'Neil.

The introduction of the 24x7 title was a damp squib, with the live crowd booing the segment that led to its unveiling. The first champion was decided in a championship scramble and the fact that it was someone as low key as O'Neil devalued the title from the get-go.

The title changed hands twice more on that day though and the end of that evening's RAW saw the title come into the hands of the man who has defined the championship - R-Truth.

As for the Hardcore title, it was just handed out to Mick Foley in a throwaway segment. While the unveiling was nothing special, the fact that it was handed to a true Hardcore legend elevated the championship instantly.