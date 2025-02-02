Complete list of stars who entered the 2025 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match

The highly anticipated WWE Royal Rumble premium live event emanated from the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Women's 'Rumble Match kicked off the show and ended up leaving the world stunned with the relentless action and performances.

Some notable returns and surprises left the world talking during the match. Let's check out the complete list of stars who entered the Women's Royal Rumble Match:

#1 IYO SKY

One of the best in-ring performers on the entire roster drew number one in the WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match and ended up putting out an outstanding performance. After almost managing to stay in the bout until the final bell rang. She was limited by Nia Jax.

#2 Liv Morgan

Former Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan drew number two and delivered an amazing performance, much like the entire WWE Universe anticipated. The star was among the ones who spent the most amount of time in the match before being eliminated by Jax.

#3 Roxanne Perez

The first surprise in the Women’s Royal Rumble came in the form of two-time NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez who proved that she deserves a spot among the top women in the company. Perez ended up delivering a standout performance in the match and eliminating Giulia and Bayley. She ended up being the runner-up, only to be eliminated by Charlotte Flair.

#4 Lyra Valkyria

The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion then entered the Royal Rumble Match, but couldn’t put out a great performance. A few minutes into the match, Valkyria ended up getting eliminated by Ivy Nile, who teased coming after the champion. She also suffered a wardrobe malfunction and won't have the best memories of her 'Rumble debut.

#5 Chelsea Green

The WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green made a massive impact in the match after eliminating both B-Fab and Lash Legend. However, the star ended up being surprised herself after her tag team partner Piper Niven eliminated her inadvertently.

#6 B-Fab

The sixth entrant in the match was B-Fab, who tried to make a massive impact in her first 'Rumble. While the star performed decently, she was the first person to get eliminated from the match.

#7 Ivy Nile

The American Made’s Ivy Nile entered at number seven and garnered a lot of attention after eliminating the Women’s Intercontinental Champion. However, her performance was cut short by her long-time friend-turned-rival Maxinne Dupri who eliminated her in incredible fashion.

#8 Zoey Stark

Pure Fusion Collective’s Zoey Stark entered next to ascertain some dominance over everyone. However, right after the entry of Bianca Belair and Naomi, Stark ended up getting eliminated, ending her dreams of punching her ticket to WrestleMania 41.

#9 Lash Legend

NXT’s Lash Legend put up a gutsy performance after entering early and managing to stay in the match for more than 10 minutes. Legend formed an alliance with Jaida Parker after the latter’s entry but was eliminated by Chelsea Green right after.

#10 Bianca Belair

One of the most decorated women in the industry, Bianca Belair, then entered the match and ended up making a massive impact. The EST of WWE, along with some assistance from Naomi and Bayley, eliminated the entire Pure Fusion Collective. She was unfortunately among a whole list of stars who got eliminated by Nia Jax.

#11 Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler then entered to give some backup to Zoey Stark and some teamwork was then featured in the match. However, right after Stark got eliminated by the Women’s Tag Team Champions, Bazler ended up getting thrown off the top rope as well.

#12 Bayley

The defending Women’s Royal Rumble winner Bayley entered the match next, and had an incredible showing, being one of the greatest female performers in the history of the industry. The veteran was among the final five before being eliminated by the impressive Roxanne Perez.

#13 Sonya Deville

The entire Pure Fusion Collective came together after Sonya Deville entered WWE's annual match. However, right after Baszler and Stark, Deville also got eliminated, with Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Bayley ending the entire faction’s WrestleMania main event dreams.

#14 Maxinne Dupri

Alpha Acadaemy’s Maxxine Dupri made an impact right after her entry. The star went on to attack Ivy Nile early and eliminated her in an amazing fashion. However, before she could celebrate the elimination she too suffered the same fate thanks to Pure Fusion Collective.

#15 Naomi

The other half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions Naomi entered the match next to receive a massive pop. The veteran delivered an outstanding performance before being eliminated by the Irresistible Force.

#16 Jaida Parker

NXT’s Jaida Parker then entered to make an alliance with Lash Legend early before the latter was eliminated. While Parker spent a decent time staying alive in the match, she couldn’t make much impact before she got eliminated by Jordynne Grace.

#17 Piper Niven

Chelsea Green got some backup when her partner Piper Niven made her way out. However, Niven accidentally eliminated Green to make headlines around the world. After dominating over a string of stars in the ring, Charlotte Flair eliminated Niven.

#18 Natalya

One of the most legendary women in the entire wrestling industry, Natalya then came in to make an impact in the match. While the veteran managed to add some excitement in the bout, she got eliminated by Liv Morgan after an assist from Raquel Rodriguez.

#19 Jordynne Grace

After finishing up her time in TNA, Jordynne Grace entered the Women’s Royal Rumble for the first time as a WWE Superstar. The newest member of WWE ended up putting out an incredible performance. Grace eliminated Jaida Parker early after her entry, before picking up Piper Niven and delivering a Death Valley Driver. After an impactful performance in the match, Grace was eliminated by Giulia.

#20 Michin

After some compelling performances on WWE SmackDown, Michin entered the match at number 20 to deliver a decent performance. While the star couldn’t make a significant impact, she managed to stay in the ring for some time before being eliminated by Charlotte Flair.

#21 Alexa Bliss

A massive surprise left the fans shocked when Alexa Bliss entered the WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match. The former Women’s Champion made her first appearance in WWE since 2023 and garnered a lot of attention with her return. However, she was eliminated early by Liv Morgan which was a surprise to fans around the world.

#22 Zelina Vega

While Zelina Vega couldn’t create a big impact in the match, she managed to keep herself inside the squared circle for a decent period. Vega couldn’t eliminate anyone before being thrown over by Nia Jax.

#23 Candice LeRae

Candice LeRae entered the match at 23 to receive a negative welcome. The star couldn’t gain a lot of spotlight before Nia Jax entered the ring. However, right after Nia’s entry, Trish Stratus eliminated the star.

#24 Stephanie Vaquer

Making her debut in the WWE Royal Rumble match, NXT’s Stephanie Vaquer entered the bout at number 25, garnering a massive pop from the fans. After an impressive performance, Vaquer ended up being eliminated by Nia Jax.

#25 Trish Stratus

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was greeted with a massive ovation from the fans for her surprise entry and the incredible work she has done over the years. Stratus eliminated Candice LeRae in the match before being eliminated by her friend Nia Jax.

#26 Raquel Rodriguez

Adding backup for Liv Morgan who entered number two, Raquel Rodriguez then came in at 26 to create an impact in the match. The star assisted Morgan in eliminating both Natalya and Alexa Bliss before being eliminated by Nia Jax.

#27 Charlotte Flair [WWE Women's Royal Rumble Winner]

The highly-anticipated return of Charlotte Flair garnered a lot of attention around the globe. The Queen eliminated Michin and Piper Niven early to announce her return to the squared circle. The star ended up winning the match after eliminating the heavy favorite Nia Jax and rookie Roxanne Perez to become a two-time Women's Royal Rumble winner.

The Queen has now punched her ticket to WWE WrestleMania 41and it will be interesting to see who she faces on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#28 Giulia

The WWE NXT Women’s Champion Giulia made an impact right after her entry after eliminating Jordynne Grace. The star delivered an impressive performance herself before Roxanne Perez took her out.

#29 Nia Jax

The entire landscape of the match changed when the Irresistible Force entered. Jax eliminated Zelina Vega and Trish Stratus early before all the stars tried to use the numbers game against Jax.

The former WWE Women's Champion then eliminated a list of stars including Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Raquel Rodriguez, Stephanie Vaquer, and Nikki Bella. Jax was eliminated by Charlotte Flair in the end. She had a total of nine eliminations during the clash.

#30 Nikki Bella

The roof of the Lucas Oil Stadium blew off when Nikki Bella made a surprising appearance in the match at number 30. The WWE Hall of Famer delivered an impressive performance before being eliminated by Nia Jax.

