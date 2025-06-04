Complete list of superstars released from WWE post-WrestleMania 41

WWE has been focused on keeping some of the biggest names and most promising stars on the roster, releasing those who have not been able to prove to be a major part of storylines. With the company already boasting some of the biggest names in the industry, having an over-stacked roster would make no sense.

Ad

WWE has released a number of superstars this year, including some of the biggest ones coming out this week. While the first set of releases happened post-Royal Rumble, a number of stars were released after WrestleMania as well. Let’s check out a complete list of names released by the company following the Grandest Stage of Them All.

#19. Dani Palmer

Dani Palmer made her TV debut in 2023 but never gained major momentum. However, she made a name for herself during her time in the company for her high-flying skills, which left the world in awe.

Ad

Trending

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

The star was mostly featured in level-up matches and sporadic appearances on NXT TV. Despite a few tag team appearances against major names, she was not prominently pushed. Palmer confirmed her release via social media in May 2025.

#18. Joe Coffey #17. Mark Coffey & #16. Wolfgang of Gallus

Ad

Gallus made a name for themselves for their dominant wrestling style and the matches they had. The trio trained The Rock for his in-ring return at WrestleMania XL. However, they couldn’t make a big name for themselves throughout their time in NXT.

The trio was part of the release following WrestleMania 41 in May, which left fans disheartened, wondering what the faction had in mind for their future.

#15. Javier Bernal

A talented name that couldn’t get a lot of reactions from the crowds during his time in WWE is Javier Bernal. The star undoubtedly has a massive future ahead, but his first stint in the company was next to negligible.

Ad

Bernal was rarely featured on TV and couldn’t prove to be a massive name in the industry. He confirmed his WWE release via social media in May, as part of the post-Mania developmental cuts.

#14. Oro Mensah

Meta-Four’s Ora Mensah was one of the most consistent and skilled stars on the NXT roster. After making a name for himself in NXT UK, Mensah managed to garner attention in NXT as well.

Ad

Despite a strong start in NXT, he gradually faded from TV after early 2024. His release came in May 2025 during the post-Mania cuts.

#13. Riley Osborne

Riley Osborne debuted on NXT in late 2023 as a massive underdog. The star participated in multiple matches during his short stint with the company and also faced notable names like Oba Femi and Lexis King.

While the star undoubtedly has incredible in-ring skills, WWE couldn’t take a bet on him. By mid-2025, Osborne’s appearances had slowed down on NXT, and he was officially released in May 2025.

Ad

#12. Jakara Jackson

Another name from Meta-Four who tried to make a big name for herself but couldn’t is Jakara Jackson. The star was a breakout talent among internet fans at one point, making headlines around the world.

However, she was let go by WWE in May 2025, shortly after the rest of the Meta-Four members were phased out.

#11. Eddy Thorpe

Eddey Thorpe debuted in WWE back in 2023 with a massive chip on his shoulder as one of the biggest names in NJPW. The star had a brief but notable singles run on NXT and had matches against massive names like Dijak and Tyler Bate.

Ad

However, the star suffered a few injuries during his peak, which led to a significant shift in his momentum. The company quietly released him in May 2025.

#10. Gigi Dolin

Former member of Toxic Attraction, Gigi Dolin initially found success alongside Jacy Jayne and Mandy Rose. After the group dissolved, her singles run did garner some attention, but it was not enough to make her a big star in the company.

Ad

Despite some short-lived feuds in 2024, her momentum was completely halted by 2025. Dolin was released from WWE in early June 2025, ending her three-year stint with the company.

#9. Cora Jade

Ad

Once termed as the future of NXT’s women’s division, Cora Jade had multiple high-profile feuds and even challenged for the NXT Women’s Championship. The star was also featured on the main roster shortly before her release, which made her exit quite shocking for fans.

Her character shift in 2023 made headlines around the world, but injuries and a lack of creative direction led to her being sidelined. The company released her in June 2025, shocking many fans given her earlier momentum.

Ad

#8. Katana Chance and #7. Kayden Carter

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter captured the NXT Women’s Tag Titles and later moved to the main roster in early 2023. While they had entertaining matches on RAW and SmackDown, WWE never gave them the right opportunity to prove themselves.

The duo also managed to get their hands on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, which felt like the beginning of a push for them. However, the team was released in June this year, leaving the world surprised.

Ad

#6. Valhalla

Valhalla (AKA Sarah Logan) returned in 2022 as part of The War Raiders, acting as their manager. Despite a strong visual presence, her role was minimal, mostly accompanying Ivar and Erik during matches.

After multiple injuries and a lack of creative direction, she hadn’t appeared on TV for months. The star recently announced that her contract was set to expire soon, and the company had revealed that they had no plans to renew it, marking her release.

Ad

#5. Shayna Baszler

A former NXT Women's Champion and two-time Women’s Tag Champion, Shayna Baszler was once one of WWE’s most dominant forces. The star was deemed to be one of the biggest names in the future before her tag team with Zoey Stark kicked off and left her on the sidelines.

She was released quietly in early June 2025, ending a six-year WWE run that left the fans stunned.

Ad

#4. Dakota Kai

Dakota Kai returned in 2022 as part of Bayley's Damage CTRL faction and won the Women’s Tag Titles twice with IYO SKY. After recovering from an injury, she had minimal in-ring involvement in 2024 and 2025.

Kai was soon left out of creative plans, which led to her release in early June 2025, making headlines all around the globe.

#3. Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman was one of the biggest shockers of this release wave following WrestleMania. A former Universal Champion and WrestleMania headliner, Strowman had returned to WWE in late 2022 but was never able to take over the roster.

Ad

Recurring injuries and creative inconsistencies kept him on the sidelines for months before he was officially released in June 2025, marking his second WWE exit after his prior release in 2021.

#2. Carlito

Carlito returned to WWE full-time in late 2023 after his appearance at Backlash Puerto Rico. The star made a name for himself for his work in LWO and then the Judgment Day, which fans loved.

However, as the Judgment Day lost its TV focus in 2025, Carlito's role diminished further. The star announced this week that WWE was not re-signing his contract, marking his release as well.

Ad

#1. WWE legend R-Truth

Ad

One of the most shocking names that was released by the company this year is R-Truth. The legend competed against John Cena at Saturday Night’s Main Event before announcing that the company had released him.

While fans couldn’t accept the release, this was one of the most disheartening releases in history. Fans will now have to wait and see what these stars have planned next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More