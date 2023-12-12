Concerning stat about Jey Uso emerges during WWE RAW: Triple H must fix this!

Jey Uso has been a mainstay on WWE RAW since he became exclusive to the red brand after WWE Payback 2023. The former Bloodline member has squared off against some of the biggest names on the roster during the past few months.

That being said, fans have been concerned about Jey Uso’s win-loss record in singles matches since he joined WWE RAW. A fan recently pointed out on Twitter that the 38-year-old star hasn’t won a singles match since he came to the red brand.

This seems accurate as, according to Cagematch.net, Main Event Jey has lost every singles match since September 2023. His first singles loss on RAW came against Drew McIntyre on September 18. His latest singles loss also came against the Scottish Psychopath.

It is possible that Triple H could be testing crowd support for Jey by booking him to lose singles matches week in and out. These losses clearly don’t look good on paper, especially in an age where pro wrestling discourse is a major part of social media.

When was the last time Jey Uso won on WWE RAW?

Jey Uso’s last televised win came on WWE RAW after Fastlane 2023. The former Bloodline member and Cody Rhodes retained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against former tag team champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Rhodes and Jey dropped the tag team titles to The Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Finn Balor) on the October 16, 2023, episode of the red brand. The duo lost the titles after Jimmy Uso intervened in the match and superkicked his twin brother.

