"Congrats to the lucky ones" - Rhea Ripley sends cheeky message to fans ahead of WWE Payback

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has sent a cheeky message to fans ahead of WWE Payback tonight.

Ripley is scheduled to defend her title against Raquel Rodriguez at tonight's premium live event. The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest will also be in action in a Steel City Street Fight against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

There has been some tension within The Judgment Day ever since Damian Priest won the Money in the Bank contract on July 1. The Eradicator has tried to get everyone back on the same page in recent weeks on RAW, and now the faction has the chance to leave Payback with everyone in the group with a title around their waist.

Ripley took to social media ahead of tonight's premium live event to share a message with the WWE Universe. The Judgment Day was featured in the official poster of the event, and the same is printed on some of the premium seats at tonight's premium live event. Ripley hilariously congratulated everyone who gets to sit on her face tonight.

"Congrats to the lucky ones that get to sit on my face tonight 😈," she tweeted.

Bill Apter wants to see Rhea Ripley retain the title at WWE Payback

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently broke down the title match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez at Payback.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted Show, Bill Apter claimed that Raquel Rodriguez had the fire needed to defeat Ripley. However, Apter noted that he would prefer to see The Judgment Day member retain and continue her dominant reign as Women's World Champion.

"She's [Rhea Ripley] got a good chance of it because I'm going to go into kayfabe; she's got the fire to beat Rhea Ripley. I have never seen Ripley being womanhandled like that before. There's a possibility of that. But I don't really wanna see it. I want to see Rhea Ripley be undefeated," said Bill Apter. [From 33:25 to 33:52]

You can check out the full video below:

Ripley hasn't defended her title on television since she defeated Natalya on the July 3 edition of RAW. It will be interesting to see if Raquel Rodriguez can pull off the upset and capture the Women's World Championship tonight at WWE Payback.

