Conor McGregor's appearance teased for WWE WrestleMania 39? Deciphering the hints

Conor McGregor is one of the most notable MMA fighters today, and it looks like his presence was hinted at for WrestleMania 39. If this is the case, The Notorious One may already have some enemies.

Ariel Helwani recently posted a photo alongside Conor McGregor holding a Money in the Bank briefcase. The caption then hinted at the former UFC Champion appearing at WrestleMania 39. Interestingly, the photo even caught the eye of someone close to the top WWE star.

In response, Paul Heyman replied that if the Irishman does make the transition to professional wrestling and challenges Roman Reigns, the UFC fighter would not get pleasing results.

"[email protected] would get SMASHED just like anyone else who dares to oppose the #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns!"

It's not new for UFC stars to appear in the Stamford-based promotion, let alone in The Grandest Stage of Them All. An example is when Ronda Rousey shared a special moment with The Rock, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H at WrestleMania 31.

However, since McGregor is also preparing for a return to MMA soon, it remains to be seen if he can sneak in a small appearance at WrestleMania 39 this April.

Conor McGregor and WrestleMania 39 headliner Roman Reigns already clashed heads in the past

In 2016, Conor McGregor was asked whether he considered a WWE run. He responded that although he considered it, he went on to insult the superstars. He then targeted Brock Lesnar and stated that he "was juiced up."

"I have thought about [WWE]. For the most part, I think these guys are p--sies, to be honest. They're messed up p--sies if you ask me. Fair play to Brock; he got in and fought, but at the end of the day, he was juiced up to the fucking eyeballs. How can I respect that?" [H/T Bleacher Report]

The comments from the UFC fighter garnered a lot of attention, which is why he followed up with another insult on Twitter. Claiming that he could take on the entire roster of WWE. Multiple stars like Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, and WrestleMania 39 headliner Roman Reigns had their own response to Conor McGregor. The Tribal Chief even stated that the UFC fighter was just the size of his leg.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA I didn't mean no disrespect to the @wwe fans. What I meant to say was that I'd slap the head off your entire roster. And twice on Sunday's. I didn't mean no disrespect to the @wwe fans. What I meant to say was that I'd slap the head off your entire roster. And twice on Sunday's. Your the size of my leg. Shut up. twitter.com/thenotoriousmm… Your the size of my leg. Shut up. twitter.com/thenotoriousmm…

Conor McGregor's possible appearance for WrestleMania 39 could definitely create a lot of buzz, especially if he is welcomed by none other than The Head of the Table.

