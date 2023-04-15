Controversial championship to return, manage underutilized stars - 5 ways R-Truth could be utilized on WWE RAW or SmackDown

Could a beloved WWE Superstar be returning to television soon? Many fans hope to see multi-time champion and veteran fan favorite R-Truth return to action sooner rather than later after he's shown himself working out and even teasing his comeback on social media.

The former United States Champion suffered a leg injury on the November 1, 2022, edition of NXT. He battled Grayson Waller, a top heel on the brand, but injured his leg on an errant dive. Naturally, Waller went on to mock him over the incident.

R-Truth could potentially return to NXT to seek revenge, but given how much money he earns and his veteran status, the star will likely return to WWE's main roster as soon as he can. This means he'll be part of either RAW or SmackDown.

This article will explore how R-Truth can be used upon returning to the main roster. With two big shows and numerous roles he could fill, there are several fun options for the veteran superstar moving forward.

Below are five ways R-Truth could be utilized on WWE RAW or SmackDown.

#5. R-Truth could be an active star on WWE RAW

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle This segment between Christian, R-Truth and Christian will forever be among Monday Night Raw's finest moments This segment between Christian, R-Truth and Christian will forever be among Monday Night Raw's finest moments 🔥 https://t.co/mHYXEnrLOM

WWE Monday Night RAW is the longest-running program the promotion offers. The show has been on the air for around 30 years, launching in 1993. Today, the brand is home to several top superstars & championships.

Despite some title unification business that has complicated matters, Monday Night RAW is technically home to four titles. These belts include the WWE Championship, RAW Women's Championship, United States Championship, and RAW Tag Team Titles. It also often hosts the Women's Tag Team Titles.

R-Truth could return to the long-running brand and perhaps try to work his way up into a United States Championship bout with Austin Theory. Truth has held the coveted belt twice, could he win the gold for a third time?

#4. He could join the SmackDown brand as an active superstar

Adam Pearce & Gunther

While R-Truth was on RAW before suffering his injury on NXT TV, the veteran superstar could also move to SmackDown. The Friday Night Show is WWE's most viewed brand, thanks to being featured on FOX each week.

Like the red brand, SmackDown has four titles. These belts include the Universal Championship, Intercontinental Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship, and the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Truth is yet to hold both the Universal and Intercontinental Championships. If he does return to the blue brand, he could challenge Gunther or Roman Reigns to further cement his legacy. Of course, beating either dominant champion is easier said than done.

#3. R-Truth could move to the commentary booth

R-Truth on Main Event

Commentary isn't an easy job in professional wrestling. A WWE announcer must be able to explain the action in the ring, tell a story, direct traffic to various advertisements, and plug what's to come. Very few can adequately handle the gig.

Fans recently saw Titus O'Neil do guest commentary at WrestleMania 39 on Saturday and Sunday. The former footballer received a lot of love and admiration for his performance, with some hoping to see it become a more regular occurrence.

There's a chance that R-Truth could take on a similar role upon returning to WWE. While he doesn't look it, Truth is 51. His time in the ring is likely coming to an end. However, the charismatic superstar could have a second career in the commentary booth.

#2. He could manage underutilized stars

Akira Tozawa & The Street Profits

While commentary is an option, there are other non-wrestling roles for the former United States Champion. Perhaps most notably, R-Truth could become a licensed manager for superstars on RAW and SmackDown.

There was a time when managers were very common in WWE, but the role is less common nowadays. Still, the likes of Paul Heyman, MVP, & Maxxine Dupri are keeping the role alive.

R-Truth could take on the role of managing superstars on either brand. With his infectious charisma, he can manage superstars who don't currently get much screen time, such as Akira Tozawa, Dana Brooke, or Tegan Nox. He could also revert to his more heel persona and guide a superstar to championship gold.

#1. Truth could bring back the controversial 24/7 Championship

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle R-Truth has crashed Maverick's wedding to become the NEW 24/7 Champion.



This is beautiful



R-Truth has crashed Maverick's wedding to become the NEW 24/7 Champion.This is beautifulhttps://t.co/jXAttAxiBE

The WWE 24/7 Championship was first established on the May 20, 2019, episode of RAW. The gimmick of the belt was that whoever had it was forced to defend it at any time, regardless of where they were, as long as a referee was present.

The title got much attention from fans, many of whom loved the wacky skits and chaotic nature that came with it. Over time, however, many began to turn on the title and believed it to be stale, if not a joke. The belt was retired in November last year.

R-Truth is the most notable WWE 24/7 Champion of all time. In total, he held the belt 54 times. When Truth returns to RAW or SmackDown, he may bring the controversial title and reintroduce it to television. If anybody is going to, it will make sense for it to be Truth.

