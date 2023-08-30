Controversial feud to end after 4 months, big title change? 3 WWE Superstars who desperately need to win at Payback 2023

We are less than a week away from WWE Payback 2023, scheduled for this Saturday. The card features an interesting mix of top names from RAW and SmackDown. While every superstar will look to walk out of the show with a win, a few can't afford to lose.

These are the WWE Superstars who have either been stuck in a rut for a long time or have suffered too many losses to ignore. Whether it's because of a storyline or a need for change in the title picture, the result could have a lasting impact on their push.

Here, we look at three superstars desperately needing to win at WWE Payback. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Becky Lynch beats Trish Stratus in Steel Cage match to end the feud

Becky Lynch is set to lock horns with Trish Stratus in a Steel Cage match at Payback 2023. The two have been in a rivalry on RAW that saw the Hall of Famer often escape from The Man. Not to forget, her protege, Zoey Stark, also helped in maintaining the number's advantage.

This rivalry has had its highlights, but the storyline has seemingly been stretched beyond its potential. Fans have moved on from the feud and hope to see Becky Lynch do it, too. Trish Stratus also admitted to their storyline being too long.

This will be the first time Stratus will compete in a Steel Cage match, while Becky Lynch has had a taste. The Man must pick up a win over the Hall of Famer and pursue a potential title opportunity on RAW.

#2 Finn Balor wins championship at Payback 2023

Finn Balor and Damian Priest will challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Payback 2023. If The Judgment Day members fail to dethrone the current champions, it would be Balor's third consecutive loss in title matches at premium live events.

The Prince has always fallen victim to the creative team not capitalizing on his momentum. If it repeats at Payback this weekend, Finn Balor risks losing credibility on the main roster. The tension between him and Damian Priest would account for an interesting storyline if they become tag team champions.

Moreover, it will give Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn a more fun run on the roster should they lose their gold. This title change could also set the stage for a potential WarGames match at Survivor Series 2023.

#3 LA Knight beats The Miz to pick up his first singles win on a main roster premium live event

LA Knight is one of the most popular superstars in WWE today, and he is set to face The Miz at Payback this weekend. The two have delivered a brief yet entertaining feud, with The A-Lister taking the latest shot by "perfectly" imitating Knight on RAW this week.

There is no denying that Knight is monumentally over with the crowd. Fans are excited to see him compete at a premium live event, and he will have the opportunity at a bigger stage. A win here could work wonders for Knight's momentum as we head towards the last of WWE's annual big-four shows, Survivor Series.

Additionally, The Miz's loss could cause him to extend his feud with LA Knight, and we could see the creative team book a more intense rivalry. Both superstars are excellent on the mic, and their promo wars would be a treat for fans.

