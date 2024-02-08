Controversial matches, blockbuster signing - 5 things that could happen at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event

WWE has pulled out all the stops for WrestleMania 40, including a heavily hyped WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event scheduled for this Thursday in Las Vegas. Many names linked to The Show of Shows will appear at the press event (airing on Peacock and WWE's social media channels).

The Rock, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins are all slated for appearances. Triple H will also attend as both a moderator and to explain the rationale behind decisions.

The event should be memorable for many reasons, and anything could occur. The following five things may happen in Las Vegas at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event.

#5. John Cena shows up

John Cena has a few more years before he wants to retire from the ring

John Cena has been a WWE fixture for the last 20 years. Despite not being a full-time performer, the multi-time WWE Champ pops up a few times a year for big shows or matches.

He battled Austin Theory at last year's event and rallied London at Money in the Bank last summer. The Leader of Cenation could show up in Las Vegas for a few reasons.

It could be to set up a potential showdown with someone like Grayson Waller, Logan Paul, or Gunther. He could also interject himself into the ongoing drama around The Rock. Cena shares history with The Great One, so it wouldn't be a shock for a respected WWE name to give his two cents on the situation.

#3. Roman vs. Rock, Seth vs. Cody are made official for WrestleMania 40

Will Seth Rollins get his wish for another match with Cody Rhodes?

The most basic thing that could happen at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event involves making matches official for The Show of Shows.

If WWE does nothing to address the mounting support for Cody Rhodes, it could simply announce that The Rock is facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. By proxy, Rhodes would then battle Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight title.

Those pairings may not be the ones that a lot of fans want, but WWE could still stick with those matches. It would only intensify an already tenuous situation for the biggest show of the year.

#3. Jade Cargill confronts Bianca Belair

Despite not being in a title match at WrestleMania 40, Bianca Belair is advertised for the press event. Bayley earned a shot at Iyo Sky's WWE Women's Championship, yet isn't promoted for it. The EST could be there to promote her new reality show, but she's already done that on a media tour.

The next possible situation could involve an angle for Belair at The Granddaddy of Them All. The EST of WWE shared a moment with Jade Cargill at the Royal Rumble, where the two tried to one-up each other with displays of power.

The women seemed more cordial than confrontational, but the prospect of the two squaring off is certainly a dream match for fans. If WWE wants confrontational, then Tiffany Stratton, who helped eliminate Belair, could also show up to kickstart a feud.

#2. The Rainmaker signs with WWE

WWE made a huge deal of Jade Cargill joining the company. Cargill clearly oozes star power, but Kazuchika Okada is arguably the best wrestler in the world. He's a bigger name and has won numerous titles in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The Rainmaker announced his departure from his longtime home promotion at the beginning of the month. His contract expired on February 1, so he couldn't have debuted at the Royal Rumble. With all eyes on WWE to see what happens between Rhodes, The Rock, and Reigns, having Okada appear would be historic.

It would mark a huge shift in the industry if the record-setting former IWGP Heavyweight Champion chose WWE. It could also lessen some of the potential backlash should WWE stick with plans for The Rock to face The Tribal Chief.

#1. Rhodes gets to 'Finish the Story'

What's in store for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40?

The best thing that could happen at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event in Las Vegas would be if Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns is the match that is made official.

The Rock is popular with many fans but currently comes off as having strongarmed his way into Rhodes' spot. The WWE Universe has voiced its displeasure, and WWE has to listen to that response.

If the company really wants to give the fans what they want, there needs to be some sort of compromise. That could be announcing that Rhodes will face Roman at either the Elimination Chamber event or WrestleMania 40.

If the showdown is in Philadelphia, then the bout should be made into a triple threat. The Rock and Reigns can then battle each other in one-on-one action at another time without a title attached to it.

