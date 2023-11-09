Controversial WWE legend to return for the first time in 14 months to exact revenge on Gunther? Exploring potential scenario

Gunther is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the history of WWE, and it appears that there are many stars both inside and outside of the company who could be looking for a piece of him.

As part of last night's episode of The Bump, Gunther opened up about how he felt about Bret Hart's comments when he appeared at ringside for Clash at the Castle in the United Kingdom last September.

The Champion took on Sheamus in one of the standout matches of the show, but Hart's comments were less than flattering and The Ring General made it clear that there is legitimate heat between them.

Expand Tweet

Bret Hart hasn't returned to the company since making these comments, but there is a chance that he could return to exact some revenge, given that he himself has a treasured history with the Intercontinental Championship.

Bret Hart could welcome another second-generation star to WWE's main roster to fight Gunther

Gunther definitely isn't short of challengers at the moment, but it seems that Bret Hart is in no position to pick a fight with The Ring General and instead could be the one who introduces Bron Breakker to the main roster.

The former NXT Champion has been waiting in the wings for a chance to debut and the build-up to The Royal Rumble could be the perfect chance for him to make an appearance and look to end the Austrian's historic reign.

Bret Hart is no stranger to NXT and after appearing there several times, he could have crossed paths with Breakker and the two men could form a dangerous alliance in the hopes that it will end The Ring General's current stranglehold over WWE.

Do you think Bron Breakker will be the one to end the Intercontinental Champion's title reign? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here