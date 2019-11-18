Controversial WWE star wants to be the next Paul Heyman

Danny Hart FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 18 Nov 2019, 22:58 IST SHARE

Paul Heyman oversees the creative direction of RAW

One of the most talked-about stories on WWE RAW recently has revolved around the love triangle between Lana, Bobby Lashley and Rusev.

Although WWE audiences have not reacted favourably to the weekly developments in the controversial storyline, the segments between the three Superstars are often among the highest-viewed videos every week on WWE’s YouTube channel.

Writing on Twitter, Paul Heyman – the Executive Director of RAW – mentioned that a video of Brock Lesnar attacking him in 2018 has now reached 11 million views on YouTube.

In response, Lana tweeted that Heyman is her inspiration and he is everything that she wants to be in life.

You are my inspiration & everything I ever wanted to be in life ! https://t.co/usESZXVC2n — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) November 18, 2019

It is unclear if Rusev’s wife is referring to the number of YouTube views that Heyman has received, or whether she has been inspired by his on-screen managerial skills or behind-the-scenes creativity. Either way, she is clearly a fan of the RAW decision-maker.

What’s next for Lana in WWE?

Last week’s episode of RAW saw Lana claim to be pregnant with Rusev’s baby. After an argument with Rusev, she then admitted to her new boyfriend, Bobby Lashley, that she was lying and she is not pregnant.

Moving forward, a one-on-one match between Rusev and Lashley is yet to happen, so expect the two men to finally meet at some stage in the near future.

Now you can rate RAW, SmackDown and NXT matches on Sportskeeda!