Controversy leads to double champions, first title win - 5 possible finishes for Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed at WWE Backlash

A major Triple Threat Match has been announced to take place at the upcoming WWE Backlash event. The big show will be held in Puerto Rico, the first premium live event to air from the island in almost 20 years.

Austin Theory is set to defend his coveted United States Championship against both Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed at the upcoming show. This bout was first announced during the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed have been at each other's throats ever since Lashley won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during WrestleMania SmackDown. Meanwhile, Theory & Lashley have been feuding off and on for almost a year now.

This article will look at a handful of ways the upcoming title bout at Backlash could end. Will Bronson Reed win his first-ever main roster title? How might Bobby Lashley regain the United States Title?

Below are five possible finishes for Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed at WWE Backlash.

#5. Theory could take advantage of Reed & Lashley fighting to win

Bronson Reed and Bobby Lashley do not like each other. Their issues seemingly stem from the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, where the two behemoths were the final superstars in the bout. Lashley ultimately won, handing Reed his first televised defeat since joining the main roster.

The two have been butting heads on WWE RAW ever since. They had a one-on-one bout where neither man could win. In fact, the fight ended in a double count-out as they couldn't stop fighting each other!

With the animosity between the two big men, along with the obvious desire of each to prove himself the alpha male of WWE, Austin Theory may be in luck. A-Town's Finest may watch the two heavyweights battle and exhaust themselves before picking up the scraps and pinning whichever star he can.

#4. Bronson Reed could win in dominant fashion

Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed is a monstrous human being. While he's only billed at 6' tall, he weighs well over 300 pounds. The former North American Champion is a powerhouse unlike many in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Part of Reed's incredible skill set goes beyond just his size and strength, however. Mr. Nice Guy is also shockingly agile. He can scale the top rope and dive off with an incredible splash that even the most athletic of stars can't do quite as well.

At WWE Backlash, Bronson's combination of power and speed may be what leads him to victory. The powerful star may shockingly dominate both Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley, hitting the Tsunami on both men stacked on top of each other to end the bout. This could lead to Reed's first main roster title win.

#3. Bobby Lashley may win by submission at WWE Backlash

The Hurt Lock by Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley is one of the most impressive athletes in WWE history. He's a boxer, mixed martial artist, and amateur wrestler. His credentials away from professional wrestling are almost as impressive as his credentials in the industry.

The All Mighty is by far the most decorated superstar in the match. He's a two-time WWE Champion, two-time ECW Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, and a three-time United States Champion. He also won the 2023 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

His impressive resume may be what leads to his win at Backlash. He could defeat Reed with The Spear, but the most likely alternative is that The All Mighty will put Austin Theory in The Hurt Lock and win the title via submission.

#2. Austin Theory could win by pinfall fair and square

Austin Theory

Austin Theory is a lot of things. He's cocky, brash, and borderline obnoxious. There's no debate that the United States Champion has a massive ego. Some could argue that he has the biggest ego of all WWE Superstars.

Still, Austin is clearly a talented performer. While he often cheats to win, he doesn't always resort to those tactics and likely doesn't need to do so as often as he does. Theory just takes the easier way out when it is convenient.

The Now may prove himself to be as good as he says he is at WWE Backlash. He may stand tall against Bobby and Bronson without doing anything shady or underhanded. Instead, he may cleanly win, likely after hitting his finisher on Lashley.

#1. Bronson Reed and Bobby Lashley could pin Austin Theory at the same time

There's a chance that the finish to the Triple Threat Match at WWE Backlash could be controversial. Instead of one person winning the bout and leaving as champion, two men could end up with their hands raised.

Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed may end up growing tired of Austin's ego and flatten him together. From there, they may end up pinning The Now at the same time, albeit unintentionally. If this happens, they may be co-champions.

Reed and Lashley leaving Backlash as co-champions could make for intriguing television. Will they have to fight to determine the true winner? Would the match be thrown out and booked again on RAW? This finish could be a major hook for the future.

