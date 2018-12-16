WWE News: Corbin reveals why he thinks Vince McMahon is coming to RAW

McMahon will appear on the RAW after TLC

What's the story?

Not long ago, WWE announced that Vince McMahon will appear on the RAW after TLC, not while disclosing the reason for the same. Speculation has been rampant as to why McMahon will return to the red brand.

Baron Corbin seemed thrilled with his boss' return. He even disclosed the reason why McMahon could potentially be returning to live television.

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle was appointed as the General Manager of RAW shortly after he returned to WWE. However, Stephanie McMahon appointed Baron Corbin as his Constable to carry her devious demands out.

Corbin became the sole authority figure on RAW when Angle was sent away on vacation by Stephanie McMahon. He appointed Alexa Bliss in a similar role, to take care of the women's division and carry out similar evil acts on RAW. His reign of terror has led to some abysmally low ratings on the red brand thus far.

The heart of the matter

The popular verdict seems to be that Vince McMahon is making a return to end Corbin's reign as General Manager and appoint someone in his place. However, Corbin would beg to differ with the popular narrative and had this to say about McMahon's imminent arrival:

I’m probably going to get a raise! https://t.co/TRl3WpHSQe — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) December 15, 2018

One can be certain that this is definitely not going to be the case when Vince McMahon returns. Because Corbin chose to respond to the Tweet, one can also be sure that Vince McMahon's return may have something to do with the General Manager situation. I've speculated about the possible reasons at this location.

What's next?

All eyes will be on TLC to see how the event unfolds and what the landscape of RAW will be following the big event. Will Corbin remain in power after TLC? Will there be a new General Manager?

Why do you think Vince McMahon is returning? Let us know in the comments.

