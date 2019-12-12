Corey Graves gives honest opinion on how WWE is booking Carmella

Carmella is a one-time SmackDown Women's Champion

Since being separated from R-Truth in the 2019 WWE draft in October, Carmella has competed in three multi-person matches on SmackDown but she has struggled to regularly receive television time.

Speaking on this week’s episode of his After The Bell podcast, Corey Graves called on WWE to fix the problems in the women’s divisions on RAW and SmackDown right now, adding that several female Superstars do not feel as important as they once did.

Regarding his real-life girlfriend, Carmella, the SmackDown commentator questioned her lack of meaningful storylines in recent months.

“Of course I’m partial, but when is the last time Carmella did anything of substance on television? She’s a former SmackDown Women’s Champion.”

Carmella’s WWE achievements

As Corey Graves mentioned, the highlight of Carmella’s WWE career came in April 2018 when she won the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair.

The first-ever women’s Money In The Bank winner went on to hold the title for four months, defeating both Flair and Asuka on two occasions, before she turned babyface and aligned with R-Truth.

With the exception of her two reigns as 24/7 Champion, Carmella’s last major achievement in WWE came at WrestleMania 35 when she won the Women’s Battle Royal on the event’s kickoff show.