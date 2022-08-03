"Forget the business" - Corey Graves posts touching message to WWE Legend

WWE commentator Corey Graves posted a touching tribute to Hall of Famer Booker T on his Twitter page.

On last night's WWE RAW, Booker returned to the red brand's announce table to the delight of his peers and the crowd.

One of these delighted peers was RAW color commentator Corey Graves, who was elated to have the 5-time WCW Champ sitting next to him. This was highlighted in a GIF shared to WWE's official Twitter page. In the image, Graves and Booker are seen smiling and laughing.

The GIF prompted a response from Graves on Twitter, praising Booker T for who he was outside of wrestling. Graves claimed that he wasn't taking "the business" into account when praising Booker, but rather his respect for the WWE Legend as a human being:

"Forget the business. There are very few men in the world who I respect as much, and have as much fun with as @BookerT5x." Graves wrote

Booker was on commentary for the match between AJ Styles and Ciampa. The latter earned the number one contender spot for Bobby Lashley's United States Championship.

In case you missed it, you can check out the RAW results here.

Corey Graves got a surprising response to his tweet

In the replies, Graves was roasted by radio host and WWE-affiliated broadcaster Sam Roberts.

Roberts jokingly declared that Booker hated the Savior of Misbehavior. Graves responded to this with a GIF of Dwight Schrute from the US version of The Office. In the GIF, Rainn Wilson's character nods and is captioned "okay, well-played."

It is worth noting once again that Roberts' tweet was intended to be tongue-in-cheek, and that Booker T probably doesn't hate Corey Graves.

It will be interesting to see if Booker makes further commentary appearances on RAW.

A pro wrestling legend claims Sting never understood pro wrestling. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far