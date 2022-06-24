Corey Graves sends a message to unhappy WWE stars who may consider leaving the company

WWE commentator Corey Graves recently spoke about whether it is a wise business decision for superstars to leave to try and further their brand.

Whilst performers like Cody Rhodes have been able to find success since leaving WWE, many performers over the years have rarely been heard of or seen again.

Speaking on After The Bell, Graves stated that it is hard for performers to leave the WWE machine to become bigger stars.

"To each their own, everybody is entitled to chase their happiness if that's what's important to you. But from a business perspective, how many times have people left WWE and gone on to become bigger stars than they were in the machine?" From 13:30 to 13:46

With Corey Graves' point of mind, whilst creative freedom may be more freeing for a performer outside of WWE, the ability to make yourself a household name with causal fans is much harder.

Corey Graves says Drew McIntyre is an exception to the rule

Although the former NXT Tag Team Champion feels it is easier to become a big star by staying in WWE, he did admit that there are a few examples where that is not the case.

Continuing to speak on After The Bell, Corey Graves brought up Drew McIntyre, who was first released by WWE in 2014, but would then make a huge name for himself on the independent scene, leading to him being resigned as a top star in 2017.

"Every once in a while you have the case of a Drew McIntyre who leaves and puts in the work to force his way back into the machine, and then guess what? Now he finds himself in an even better spot because now Drew understands it's about doing your job." From 13:55 to 14:10

Since making his return to WWE in 2017, Drew McIntyre has won multiple world championships, a Royal Rumble Match and has even main-evented WrestleMania.

