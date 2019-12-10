Corey Graves reacts hilariously to Rusev & Lana's divorce segment on WWE RAW

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 10 Dec 2019, 07:25 IST SHARE

Corey Graves reacted in typical Corey fashion!

This week's RAW opened up in explosive fashion with the Lana-Rusev-Lashley love triangle taking yet another twist as Lana and Rusev would sign their divorce papers in the middle of the WWE ring.

Jerry Lawler mediated the meeting between the "couple" - but, of course, in typical WWE fashion, it ended in chaos. Of course, that wasn't before Rusev made his way to the ring jubilantly, wearing a grey suit, white sneakers and Donald Duck t-shirt.

Well, Corey Graves tweeted out his reaction as soon as the Bulgarian Brute made his way to the ring, revealing why Rusev's entrance let him feeling short-changed.

The didn’t play MY entrance music for my divorce hearing.



I feel short changed.#RAW — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) December 10, 2019

The SmackDown commentator and After The Bell host took the opportunity to brilliantly poke fun at himself. Graves is now dating former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion and Money In The Bank winner Carmella - but his dealings with his now-ex-wife were made very public during a very messy separation and divorce process.

Graves has previously been incredibly vocal about his feelings regarding the Rusev-Lashley-Lana angle in the past via his After The Bell podcast.

Meanwhile, I had the pleasure of interviewing Bobby Lashley just last month when WWE toured the UK.