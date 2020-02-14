Corey Graves reveals why it feels weird calling Carmella's WWE matches

Graves and Carmella

WWE Superstars Carmella and Otis were guests on the Valentine's Day special of Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast.

Carmella and Graves discussed certain aspects of their relationship, and the latter opened up on why he feels strange calling Carmella's matches on SmackDown Live.

"I was having discussions with the young lady behind the counter about what it's like to call your matches, which is very strange to me because the members of the WWE Universe who watch Total Divas and follow us on social media know about our personal life to an extent, but the vast majority of the people who watch SmackDown, probably don't exactly know.

"Also, you are more of a good guy these days, whereas I tend to lean toward the villainous side, so there's a really weird dichotomy, and I want to go, 'Oh I want to cheer for her, but it doesn't make sense if I cheer for her.'"

Carmella and Graves have been in a relationship for a while now. Graves is mostly seen rooting for the antagonists during matches, while Carmella has been a babyface for more than a year now.

She turned face back in 2018, soon after being paired with R-Truth, and the duo went on to win the WWE Mixed Match Challenge.

